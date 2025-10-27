Jamie Cureton scores in 10th tier aged 50 to complete historic goal record

The legend has completed football! 🔥@JamieCuro has only gone and scored in every one of England’s top 10 tiers! 🤯⚽️



A Career Spanning Three Decades

The Ultimate Journeyman

'Football Keeps Me Happy and Sane'

I grew up in an area where trouble was around. Maybe I would have fallen into the wrong sort of crowd. Luckily, I had football.



Anything outside football is a bit alien to me. I'd be quite lost without it. Being involved in the game keeps me happy and sane.

Footballer Jamie Cureton has achieved another astonishing milestone at the age of 50, becoming the first player in history to score in every one of England's top 10 football divisions.The evergreen forward found the net for Kings Park Rangers in the Eastern Counties League Division One North over the weekend, smashing in a looping half-volley against Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers to make history once again.Cureton, now in his 32nd season as a senior player, was mobbed by his team-mates after the strike - one that capped off an extraordinary journey through English football's pyramid.Cureton made his Premier League debut for Norwich City as a teenager in the early 1990s before embarking on a nomadic career that took him up and down the leagues, and even briefly to South Korea.Over the years, he has turned out for clubs including Reading, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers, Dagenham & Redbridge, and a long list of non-league sides such as Bishop's Stortford, Hornchurch, and Maldon & Tiptree.His final professional appearances came in League Two with Dagenham & Redbridge in 2016, where he impressively scored nine goals at age 40.With over 1,000 senior appearances and nearly 400 career goals, Cureton's longevity and consistency have earned him cult status among lower-league fans.The Bristol-born forward has also worked as a player-coach, helping to guide younger players whilst still lacing up his boots every weekend.Speaking toearlier this year, Cureton said his love for the game remains undiminished.Now playing in the 10th tier, Cureton shows no signs of stopping - proving that passion for the game can last a lifetime.