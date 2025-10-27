Jamie Cureton scores in 10th tier aged 50 to complete historic goal record
|Photo: @KingsParkRFC
The evergreen forward found the net for Kings Park Rangers in the Eastern Counties League Division One North over the weekend, smashing in a looping half-volley against Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers to make history once again.
Cureton, now in his 32nd season as a senior player, was mobbed by his team-mates after the strike - one that capped off an extraordinary journey through English football's pyramid.
A Career Spanning Three Decades
The legend has completed football! 🔥@JamieCuro has only gone and scored in every one of England’s top 10 tiers! 🤯⚽️— Kings Park Rangers F(C) (@KingsParkRFC) October 25, 2025
From @NorwichCityFC , @ReadingFC & @QPR to the mighty KPR @KingsParkRFC at 50 years of age Curo is still banging them in for fun. 💪
That’s what you call love… https://t.co/9y9RbuR2UH pic.twitter.com/HkChnUr981
Cureton made his Premier League debut for Norwich City as a teenager in the early 1990s before embarking on a nomadic career that took him up and down the leagues, and even briefly to South Korea.
Over the years, he has turned out for clubs including Reading, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers, Dagenham & Redbridge, and a long list of non-league sides such as Bishop's Stortford, Hornchurch, and Maldon & Tiptree.
His final professional appearances came in League Two with Dagenham & Redbridge in 2016, where he impressively scored nine goals at age 40.
The Ultimate Journeyman
With over 1,000 senior appearances and nearly 400 career goals, Cureton's longevity and consistency have earned him cult status among lower-league fans.
HES DONE IT!!!!!— Kings Park Rangers F(C) (@KingsParkRFC) October 25, 2025
CURETON!!! @JamieCuro makes English football history by scoring in all 10 divisions of the English footballing pyramid.
Like a fine wine. He gets better with age!
ITS 4-1!
Get in!@dussyroversfc 1-4 @KingsParkRFC pic.twitter.com/FfVmtIykio
'Football Keeps Me Happy and Sane'
Speaking to BBC Sport earlier this year, Cureton said his love for the game remains undiminished.
I grew up in an area where trouble was around. Maybe I would have fallen into the wrong sort of crowd. Luckily, I had football.Now playing in the 10th tier, Cureton shows no signs of stopping - proving that passion for the game can last a lifetime.
Anything outside football is a bit alien to me. I'd be quite lost without it. Being involved in the game keeps me happy and sane.
