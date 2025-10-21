Why Jürgen Klopp rejected Man United before joining Liverpool

Table of Contents

Photo: Reuters

'It Wasn't My Kind of Project'

In the year when Sir Alex retired, they spoke to me.



It was the wrong time, wrong moment. I had a contract at Dortmund and wouldn't have left for anybody.



They wanted a new manager and I was one of a few options I think.

There were some things in the conversations that I didn't like. The idea was "We get all the players you want, we get him, and him, and him," and I was sitting there like... yeah, this is not my type of project.



I didn't want to bring back Pogba, he was a sensational player but these things don't work usually. Or Cristiano, we all know he's the best player, together with [Lionel] Messi, in the world but bringing back never helps.

'Why Liverpool Was Different

And then a pure football project comes up with Liverpool.

'Could Klopp Return to Liverpool?

I said I would never coach another team in England. So if I did return, it would be Liverpool.



I love what I do now, I don't miss coaching, but I don't have to make a decision today. We'll see what the future brings.

