Why Jürgen Klopp rejected Man United before joining Liverpool
|Photo: Reuters
The 58-year-old German coach confirmed that United approached him in 2013 to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson, who retired that summer.
However, Klopp said he quickly realised the Red Devils' project was not right for him, and instead, he later found his perfect fit at Anfield.
'It Wasn't My Kind of Project'
Speaking on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, Klopp recalled:
In the year when Sir Alex retired, they spoke to me.The former Borussia Dortmund boss explained that United's focus on bringing back former stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba didn't fit his footballing philosophy.
It was the wrong time, wrong moment. I had a contract at Dortmund and wouldn't have left for anybody.
They wanted a new manager and I was one of a few options I think.
There were some things in the conversations that I didn't like. The idea was "We get all the players you want, we get him, and him, and him," and I was sitting there like... yeah, this is not my type of project.Klopp added that United never discussed football philosophy or playing style during their talks - something that instantly told him it wasn’t the right fit.
I didn't want to bring back Pogba, he was a sensational player but these things don't work usually. Or Cristiano, we all know he's the best player, together with [Lionel] Messi, in the world but bringing back never helps.
'Why Liverpool Was Different
Two years later, Klopp arrived at Liverpool, where he built one of the most successful and entertaining sides in modern football.
Under his guidance, the Reds won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, and the Club World Cup.
Reflecting on his Anfield journey, Klopp said:
And then a pure football project comes up with Liverpool.'Could Klopp Return to Liverpool?
Although Klopp stepped down from his Liverpool role at the end of the 2023/24 season, he has since admitted that a return is "theoretically possible."
I said I would never coach another team in England. So if I did return, it would be Liverpool.Klopp currently serves as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, overseeing their football operations across multiple clubs.
I love what I do now, I don't miss coaching, but I don't have to make a decision today. We'll see what the future brings.
