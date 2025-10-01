Real Betis pay heartfelt tribute to elderly fans on International Day of Older Persons

More Than Just Football

Commitment to Values

La Liga side Real Betis have shown once again why they are regarded as one of the most community-driven clubs in Spain.To mark the International Day of Older Persons (1 October), the Real Betis Foundation organised a series of heartfelt initiatives to recognise the vital role of elderly supporters within the club and wider society.The celebrations began at La Cartuja Stadium on Sunday, when 11 senior club members proudly walked out onto the pitch hand-in-hand with the first-team squad before Betis' 2-0 victory over Osasuna.The moving gesture honoured their loyalty and lifelong bond with the green-and-white family, whilst also underlining the importance of caring for and respecting older generations.The Foundation extended its tribute beyond matchday.Betis legend and Foundation president Rafael Gordillo led a visit to a local retirement home, where books detailing the history of the club were distributed.The donations are part of an ongoing project aimed at bringing Betis' rich identity and traditions closer to elderly supporters.In another initiative, members of the El Roble Solidario association spent a day at the Real Betis Eco-garden, sharing activities centred on sustainability, nature, and community togetherness.Through these actions, Betis once again demonstrated their commitment to values of respect, solidarity and inclusion, reminding everyone that senior citizens remain carriers of experience, memory and unwavering passion for the club.By embracing this year's International Day of Older Persons, the Andalusian side reaffirmed their gratitude towards those who have supported the club for decades - a gesture proving that football is about far more than just what happens on the pitch.