NWSL smashes viewership records as ESPN coverage sparks 61% rise in 2025 season

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has enjoyed a record-breaking second season on ESPN platforms, with television and streaming viewership soaring to new heights.According to Nielsen's Big Data + Panel, the 2025 NWSL regular season averaged 228,000 viewers per match (P2+) across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes - a 61% increase on the league's 2024 average of 141,000.Spanish-language broadcasts saw even greater growth, with audiences on ESPN Deportes and Disney+ Latino rising by an impressive 109% year-over-year.This surge in numbers reflects the broader rise in women's sports viewership on ESPN, joining record-setting performances by the WNBA and NCAA Women's Basketball earlier this year.The NWSL's growth has been fuelled by its expanded media partnership with ESPN and presenting sponsor Ally, which has strengthened the league's visibility across traditional and digital platforms.The 17-match regular-season broadcast schedule featured prime-time slots on ABC and ESPN2 alongside streaming availability on ESPN+ and Disney+, helping the league reach a broader, more diverse audience.The 2025 NWSL Play-offs began on November 7, featuring enhanced coverage including a special edition of- ESPN's weekly show dedicated to women's football.Hosted by Cristina Alexander and Ali Krieger, the programme featured an exclusive interview with Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie ahead of her side's quarter-final against San Diego Wave.The quarter-finals delivered classic knockout drama, with three of four matches decided by a single goal or in extra time.The standout result saw top-seeded Kansas City Current (21-3-2) fall to No. 8 seed NJ/NY Gotham FC (9-8-9) - the first time in league history that an eighth seed has won a playoff match.The results underscored the league's growing competitiveness and set the stage for a thrilling semi-final round on the road to the 2025 NWSL Championship, which takes place on 23 November.The NWSL's broadcast success reflects a turning point for women's sport, with major networks committing to sustained investment, regular scheduling, and enhanced storytelling.With viewership momentum expected to continue through the play-offs, ESPN officials anticipate even stronger figures for the upcoming NWSL Championship, which will cap a landmark season for the league and its partners.