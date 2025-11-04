Sky Sports interns sacked after celebrating Inter Milan goal live on air
The incident occurred during a live broadcast on Sky Sports 24, as the station provided updates on the dramatic late stages of the match.
Inter went on to win 2-1, courtesy of a stoppage-time own goal from Verona defender Martin Frese - a result that kept the Nerazzurri in their title hunt.
However, whilst the network's presenter calmly reported the breaking news, two young interns in the background couldn't contain their excitement.
The pair were seen leaping from their seats and hugging each other, visibly celebrating Inter's late winner before quickly trying to shuffle out of the camera shot.
Director's Swift Response
The brief clip went viral on social media, with many fans finding humour in the moment, but Sky Sports management were far from amused.
According to Italian journalist Francesco Ordine, Sky Sports Italy director Federico Ferri acted immediately, sending the interns home and issuing a strongly worded internal memo condemning their behaviour.
The leaked letter, published by Lettera43, expressed Ferri's disappointment and stressed the importance of journalistic professionalism at all times.
Dear colleagues, today the editorial staff was the protagonist of a scene unworthy of our profession and of the prestige and seriousness that distinguish Sky Sport.Ferri reportedly reminded staff that they are journalists, not fans, and should always maintain neutrality - even during live coverage of high-stakes football moments.
I say "the editorial staff," meaning all of us, because for the people outside, there aren't individual perpetrators, but Sky Sport, period. And when one of us makes a fool of ourselves, we all make a fool of ourselves.
Celebrating a goal by any team, whatever it is, in any match, and putting on bar-room or stadium-style antics (unfortunately, this also applies to the press boxes, but that's another matter) is always unacceptable, especially if the scene ends up on air.
The Match in Question
Inter had gone into the match as heavy favourites, taking the lead early through Piotr Zieliński.
Verona equalised through Giovane, before the late own goal sealed all three points for the league leaders.
The result may have boosted Inter's title hopes, but for two young interns, it marked the end of their time at Sky Sports.
