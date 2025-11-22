Tottenham partner with Elithair as new hair treatment sponsor
Table of Contents
|Photo: @GaryRWard
With hair transplant tourism booming - particularly in Turkey, where procedures cost a fraction of UK prices - Premier League clubs are increasingly linking up with cosmetic medicine brands eager to tap into football's enormous global reach.
Spurs Join Growing Premier League Trend
Tottenham's partnership comes as no surprise in a league where hair restoration has quietly become commonplace among players.
Current Spurs midfielder James Maddison is understood to have undergone a transplant, whilst former players Christian Eriksen and Andros Townsend have had similar treatments.
Even club legend Harry Kane has long been rumoured to have made subtle improvements to his hairline.
Across the Premier League and beyond, the list of high-profile stars linked with hair procedures continues to expand.
Mohamed Salah, Gabriel Magalhães, David Silva, Cesc Fàbregas, Joleon Lescott, Wayne Rooney, and even David Beckham have all been associated with surgical hair restoration.
Tottenham did not use any players in the promotional campaign.
Instead, the launch featured a short film starring an actor playing a Tottenham supporter whose transplant experience boosted his self-confidence - a theme central to the brand's messaging.
Club and Elithair Hail 'World-Class' Partnership
A new partnership built on confidence. We’re proud to welcome Elithair as our new global partner. Inspiring self-belief through world-class care.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2025
A Spurs spokesperson praised the new agreement:
We are proud to partner with Elithair, a brand that has demonstrated undisputed global leadership in its field.Elithair's Co-Founder and Medical Director Dr Abdulaziz Balwi described the deal as a landmark moment for the clinic.
As the world's largest hair transplant clinic, we could not have chosen a better partner than Elithair to engage our fanbase through a mission to inspire self-confidence and offer globally recognised clinical treatment practices.
Partnering with an iconic Premier League club like Tottenham Hotspur is a monumental step for Elithair.The Elithair partnership reflects Spurs' ambition to continue expanding internationally and tap into high-growth markets, with cosmetic health now a major commercial opportunity within football.
It demonstrates the trust and authority we have built through our world-class expertise and international facilities in Istanbul, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Dubai.
This collaboration allows us to bring the same level of commitment and excellence seen at a Premier League level to every patient in the UK.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Dogecoin Group takes over Italian Serie C club Triestina
- Real Betis launch clothing line with Antony to help fund €25m Man Utd transfer
- Non-league club cancel sponsorship deal with OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue
- English non-league club have sponsor deal with TOILET PAPER
- AC Milan offer NBA-style courtside seats at San Siro
Post a Comment