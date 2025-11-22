Tottenham partner with Elithair as new hair treatment sponsor

Spurs Join Growing Premier League Trend

Tottenham Hotspur have unveiled a new commercial partnership with Elithair, one of Europe's leading hair transplant clinics, becoming the club's official hair treatment partner.With hair transplant tourism booming - particularly in Turkey, where procedures cost a fraction of UK prices - Premier League clubs are increasingly linking up with cosmetic medicine brands eager to tap into football's enormous global reach.Tottenham's partnership comes as no surprise in a league where hair restoration has quietly become commonplace among players.Current Spurs midfielder James Maddison is understood to have undergone a transplant, whilst former players Christian Eriksen and Andros Townsend have had similar treatments.Even club legend Harry Kane has long been rumoured to have made subtle improvements to his hairline.Across the Premier League and beyond, the list of high-profile stars linked with hair procedures continues to expand.Mohamed Salah, Gabriel Magalhães, David Silva, Cesc Fàbregas, Joleon Lescott, Wayne Rooney, and even David Beckham have all been associated with surgical hair restoration.Tottenham did not use any players in the promotional campaign.Instead, the launch featured a short film starring an actor playing a Tottenham supporter whose transplant experience boosted his self-confidence - a theme central to the brand's messaging.A Spurs spokesperson praised the new agreement:Elithair's Co-Founder and Medical Director Dr Abdulaziz Balwi described the deal as a landmark moment for the clinic.The Elithair partnership reflects Spurs' ambition to continue expanding internationally and tap into high-growth markets, with cosmetic health now a major commercial opportunity within football.