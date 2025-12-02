Barcelona grant Ronald Araújo indefinite leave for mental recovery
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Araújo has not trained since last Thursday after suffering what the club initially described as a stomach bug.
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick later admitted the Uruguayan was "not in a good place" mentally following his sending off in the Spanish giants' 3-0 Champions League defeat to Chelsea last week - a moment that sparked intense criticism of the defender.
Araújo Granted Leave with No Return DateSpanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported on Monday that the 26-year-old formally requested time away from the squad because he does not currently feel capable of performing at the required level.
He reportedly fears he could "hurt" the team if he forces himself to play.
Barcelona sporting director Deco met with Araújo's agents on Monday and agreed to the request, with the club opting against setting any timetable for his return.
Flick addressed the situation in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday night's clash with Atlético Madrid.
It is a private situation, I don't want to say more. And please, if you can respect it I'd appreciate it.Araújo was absent again on Monday and will not feature against Atlético.
Chelsea Red Card and Mounting PressureThe red card against Chelsea appears to have had a profound impact on the centre-back, who was heavily criticised online and in sections of Spanish media after the defeat.
Barcelona responded quickly and firmly in support of their captain.
Last Friday, club president Joan Laporta defended Araújo publicly.
He's been heavily criticised, and I don't think that's fair. He gives his all on the field, he's our captain, and now he needs to get through this because he's a very emotional person with strong feelings.
He's been through a tough time, and I want to tell him that we're with him, that he needs to move on, because here we all win and we all lose, and no one person is solely responsible for the defeats or the victories.
Barcelona's Recent Form and Squad AdjustmentsWith Araújo unavailable, Flick turned to left-back Gerard Martín and young star Pau Cubarsí to anchor the defence in Saturday's 3-1 win over Alavés, a result that moved Barcelona to the top of La Liga.
However, the team remain short on depth at centre-back as Araújo takes his leave.
Growing Awareness Around Mental Health in FootballAraújo's situation comes at a time when more players across Europe's top leagues are speaking openly about the mental strain that accompanies elite football.
Barcelona, in particular, carry a painful history in this area as in 2009, former goalkeeper Robert Enke took his own life after struggling with depression, a tragedy that still resonates today.
At a club where scrutiny is constant and expectations are enormous, Barcelona's decision to prioritise Araújo's wellbeing has been widely praised.
For now, the Uruguayan has the full support of his teammates, coaching staff and board as he steps away from the spotlight with no pressure to return until he is ready.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Samuel Umtiti opens up on Barcelona fallout and hidden battle with depression
- Man Utd youngster Rhys Bennett reveals father's suicide in heartbreaking tribute
- Jude Bellingham opens up on mental health and social media pressure
- Rodrygo opens up on mental health struggles after Real Madrid absence
- Francesco Totti's son retires from football aged 19 due to surname burden
Post a Comment