Gabriel Batistuta: "Classic No. 9 strikers don't exist anymore"

'A No. 9 Like Batistuta or Vieri No Longer Exists'

Football is evolving. A No. 9 like Batistuta or [Christian] Vieri no longer exists. Strikers who would stay there and dominate the box one way or another, who justified wearing the shirt by staying inside the box and making the most of every centimetre.



Now it's different; they go everywhere, they move a lot. This is today's football, but this is not what bores me. Other things discourage me from following it.

The Modern Game Leaves Him 'Discouraged'

Everyone has a similar playing style; they build up with the goalkeeper, make 20 touches next to the box, with the rival pressing, and then at some point they kick the ball forward and could have done it before, and this pushed the striker away from the danger zone.

This is today's football, the football that gave results to Guardiola, and given that we're human and we try to follow the formula of success.



This seems to be the one that makes you win a game, but I don't agree with it much.

A Career Filled with Goals and Silverware

Serie A champion with Roma in 2000/01

Coppa Italia winner with Fiorentina (1995/96)

Two Supercoppa Italiana titles - one with Fiorentina, one with Roma

Argentina's second-highest scorer, with 54 goals in 78 caps, behind only Lionel Messi

