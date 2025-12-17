Kylian Mbappé wins €60m court battle against PSG over unpaid wages
As reported by BBC Sport, the ruling brings a significant moment of clarity to one of football's most bitter financial disputes, although PSG have refused to rule out an appeal, suggesting the saga may not be fully over.
Court Sides With Mbappé After Lengthy DisputeThe decision was delivered by the Conseil de prud'hommes (Paris labour court), which ruled that PSG failed to honour key elements of Mbappé's contract during the final months of his time at the club.
Mbappé, who left PSG in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer to join Madrid, had initially demanded €263 million in damages.
PSG counter-sued for €240 million, claiming a "loss of opportunity" after failing to secure a transfer fee for their star player.
Judges ultimately rejected PSG's claims, noting the club had provided no written evidence of an alleged agreement in which Mbappé supposedly waived his bonuses if he departed for free.
What PSG Must Pay MbappéThe ruling confirmed that PSG unlawfully withheld multiple payments between April and June 2024, including:
- €36.7m - final instalment of Mbappé's signing bonus
- €17.25m - three months of unpaid salary
- €1.5m - unpaid "ethics" bonus
- €5.5m+ - associated holiday pay
In an additional blow to the club, the tribunal ordered PSG to publish a summary of the judgment on their official website for one month, a rare and embarrassing sanction for a club so conscious of their global image.
PSG Responds But Keeps Appeal Option OpenIn a statement, PSG acknowledged the ruling and confirmed they would comply, whilst clearly signalling further legal action remains possible.
Paris Saint-Germain acknowledges the judgment pronounced by the Conseil des Prud'hommes of Paris, which it will execute, while reserving the right to appeal.
Paris Saint-Germain has always acted in good faith and with integrity, and will continue to do so.
Mbappé's Camp Claims VindicationMbappé's lawyer, Frédérique Cassereau, welcomed the decision, stating:
We are satisfied with this ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid.His legal team added that Mbappé "scrupulously respected his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years, right up to the final day."
How the Relationship Broke DownRelations between Mbappé and PSG deteriorated sharply after he informed the club in 2023 that he would not extend his contract.
He was subsequently sidelined from the club's pre-season tour of Asia and trained away from the first team, missing the opening match of the 2023/24 season.
PSG claimed he later agreed to forgo certain bonuses to protect the club financially - a claim Mbappé's representatives dismissed as "fantasy."
The club also alleged Mbappé concealed his decision not to renew his contract between July 2022 and June 2023, preventing a potential sale.
The court rejected this argument.
Mbappé Focused on Football AgainNow 26, Mbappé will look to finally put the dispute behind him as he focuses on life at Madrid.
The forward has been in devastating form, registering 30 goal contributions (26 goals, four assists) in just 22 matches this season.
For now, the ruling represents a decisive victory for one of football's biggest stars, and a costly reminder to clubs that even at the elite level, contractual obligations must be honoured.
