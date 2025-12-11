Nicolas Pepe uses Dragon Ball Z analogy to settle Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate
Pepe, now at Villarreal after his departure from Arsenal in 2023, likened Ronaldo to Vegeta and Messi to Goku - two characters locked in a lifelong rivalry in the iconic Japanese anime.
According to the Ivory Coast international, Ronaldo's constant public comments about Messi prove that the Portuguese superstar sees himself in the chasing position.
Speaking to Just Riadh, Pepe said:
Cristiano Ronaldo does a lot of interviews, and he talks a lot about Messi, and that's how you see that he [Ronaldo] is number two.
You know Dragon Ball Z? Vegeta always talked like that about Goku, and who never talked? Goku.
Ronaldo has the same frustration that Messi is always ahead of him.
Why Pepe Believes Messi Is UntouchableThe Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has dominated world football for more than 20 years, the pair collecting 13 Ballons d'Or, rewriting record books and redefining the sport's modern era.
Messi, now with Inter Miami, recently added the 2025 MLS Cup to his incredible tally, becoming the most decorated player in football history with 47 major trophies.
A World Cup winner and eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient, the Argentine icon is widely regarded as the most naturally gifted player the game has ever seen.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to defy time with Al-Nassr at the age of 40.
With legendary spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, he remains one of the sport's most ruthless athletes - driven by a relentless work ethic he often cites as the basis of his greatness.
He has declared himself the GOAT on several occasions and is preparing for yet another World Cup next summer.
But Pepe insists that when judging "pure football," there is no comparison.
Forget the stats, Messi is insane. There is no human on earth that can look Messi in the eyes. There won't be another Messi.
South American Brilliance vs Portuguese PowerPepe also argued that the essence of football - flair, creativity and artistry - places Messi on a level that numbers alone cannot capture.
As a footballer? Messi slaps everyone. He's an otherworldly being, and we'll never see a player like him again.
Forget the statistics, forget who jumps high, who shoots powerfully, just focus on the football itself! Messi is a crazy thing.
GOAT Debate Shows No Signs of EndingBoth Messi and Ronaldo are expected to play at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, potentially offering one final chapter to their two-decade rivalry.
