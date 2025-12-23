Premier League clubs warned off Neymar transfer
Despite being regarded as one of the great attacking talents of his generation, Neymar is now 33 years old and has struggled with serious injuries in recent seasons, raising doubts over whether he could still cope with the intensity of English football.
There is no question that signing Neymar would bring enormous commercial appeal.
Few players in world football still command his global profile, sponsorship power and social media reach.
But from a purely footballing perspective, concerns remain.
Injuries and Uncertain FutureNeymar returned to boyhood club Santos after his lucrative contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was terminated following a serious knee ligament injury.
Since returning to Brazil, he has endured further spells on the treatment table.
Although he helped Santos avoid relegation danger in 2025 and recently scored a hat-trick, Neymar has not agreed a contract extension, meaning he will soon be free to explore other options.
A return to Europe has been widely speculated, whilst a potential switch to MLS - which could see him reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - has also been mooted.
Chris Waddle: "It Would Be a Commercial Move"Former England winger Chris Waddle believes Premier League clubs should think twice before taking a gamble on Neymar.
Speaking to BestBettingSites, Waddle said:
I don't think it would be a big club. He's had a serious knee injury, a cruciate ligament, and although he scored a hat-trick recently, the Premier League is fast and furious.Waddle added that whilst Neymar remains a gifted footballer, age and injury history cannot be ignored.
When I look at Neymar and the English game, I'm not sure it suits him anymore.
If someone did bring him in, it would be more about how many shirts they sell and the profile he brings rather than him making the team significantly better.
It would be a commercial move rather than a football one. He's not going to come to Sheffield Wednesday, is he?
I'm not saying he's not a good player - he is - but he's 33 now. He's had a major injury, he's been playing back at Santos, and even though he scored a hat-trick recently, it's a different level.
To me, it would be about marketing, promotion and visibility rather than improving a team on the pitch.
Brazil Ambitions and World Cup DreamNeymar has not played for Brazil since suffering his knee injury in October 2023, but he remains hopeful of forcing his way back into the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, now under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.
The forward is Brazil's all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals in 128 caps, and has publicly admitted that his future remains undecided.Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has expressed optimism that a deal can still be reached.
I do not know, really. I don't know. I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos.
Neymar's project is a project for next year's World Cup. The conversation has always been this. He could go anywhere and wanted to come to Santos, his home.
The dialogue remains. I have a positive expectation that we will reach a common denominator for his permanence.
Premier League Move Unlikely?Whist Neymar's name will always attract headlines, Premier League clubs appear cautious.
With financial sustainability rules, rising intensity levels and a growing emphasis on durability, many English sides may see Neymar as a high-risk, high-profile signing - one that boosts branding more than points on the table.
For now, his future remains open, but a move to England looks far from guaranteed.
