img
Home brazil fail news neymar santos video

Neymar breaks down in tears after Santos' historic 6–0 loss to Vasco da Gama

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Neymar breaks down in tears after Santos' historic 6–0 loss to Vasco da Gama
Santos legend Neymar broke down in tears on Sunday after his boyhood club suffered a devastating 6-0 home defeat to Vasco da Gama - the heaviest loss in the 98-year history of the fixture.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho (2), Lucas Piton, David Fonseca, Rayan, and Danilo Neves sealed the rout, leaving Neymar inconsolable as the final whistle blew at the MorumBIS Stadium.

The Brazilian forward was visibly emotional, slumping to the ground in tears before being escorted off by Vasco coach Fernando Diniz, who once managed him in the national team.

Fans Turn on Santos After "Shameful" Display

The result sparked outrage among Santos fans.

Many left the stadium early, whilst others turned their backs on the team and even applauded Vasco's play, chanting "olé" as the goals piled up.

Supporters branded the performance "shameful" as Santos recorded their 10th defeat of the season and extended a dismal run that leaves them hovering just above the relegation zone.

Neymar, who returned to Santos in 2023 amid huge fanfare, told reporters afterwards that the display was unacceptable.
You have to explain our attitude on the field, which was terrible. It's a shame to play like that wearing the Santos jersey.

Everyone needs to go home, think hard, and decide what they want to do - because if we perform like this again, we shouldn't even show up.
Coach Cleber Xavier Sacked

The fallout was immediate as hours after the final whistle, Santos announced the dismissal of head coach Cleber Xavier.

Santos now sit 15th in the Brasileirão on 21 points, just two clear of Vasco, who climbed out of the relegation zone with victory.

Neymar's Worst Ever Defeat

The match also marked a grim personal milestone for Neymar.

It was the worst defeat of his professional career, surpassing the 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the 2011 Club World Cup final and PSG's 4-0 thrashing of his former Barça side in 2017.

For Santos, who had never before lost by more than four goals at home in the Brazilian top flight, the humiliation may prove to be a turning point - either in sparking a revival or pushing the club deeper into crisis.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment