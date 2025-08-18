Neymar breaks down in tears after Santos' historic 6–0 loss to Vasco da Gama
Goals from Philippe Coutinho (2), Lucas Piton, David Fonseca, Rayan, and Danilo Neves sealed the rout, leaving Neymar inconsolable as the final whistle blew at the MorumBIS Stadium.
The Brazilian forward was visibly emotional, slumping to the ground in tears before being escorted off by Vasco coach Fernando Diniz, who once managed him in the national team.
The result sparked outrage among Santos fans.
Many left the stadium early, whilst others turned their backs on the team and even applauded Vasco's play, chanting "olé" as the goals piled up.
Supporters branded the performance "shameful" as Santos recorded their 10th defeat of the season and extended a dismal run that leaves them hovering just above the relegation zone.
Neymar, who returned to Santos in 2023 amid huge fanfare, told reporters afterwards that the display was unacceptable.
You have to explain our attitude on the field, which was terrible. It's a shame to play like that wearing the Santos jersey.Coach Cleber Xavier Sacked
Everyone needs to go home, think hard, and decide what they want to do - because if we perform like this again, we shouldn't even show up.
The fallout was immediate as hours after the final whistle, Santos announced the dismissal of head coach Cleber Xavier.
Santos now sit 15th in the Brasileirão on 21 points, just two clear of Vasco, who climbed out of the relegation zone with victory.
Neymar's Worst Ever Defeat
The match also marked a grim personal milestone for Neymar.
It was the worst defeat of his professional career, surpassing the 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the 2011 Club World Cup final and PSG's 4-0 thrashing of his former Barça side in 2017.
For Santos, who had never before lost by more than four goals at home in the Brazilian top flight, the humiliation may prove to be a turning point - either in sparking a revival or pushing the club deeper into crisis.
