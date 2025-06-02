Neymar sent off for 'Hand of God' moment in possible Santos farewell
With the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A clash locked at 0-0 in the 76th minute, the 33-year-old forward lunged at a loose ball in the box and deliberately punched it into the net.
The referee instantly disallowed the goal and issued Neymar a second yellow card, prompting fury from Santos fans and chaos on the pitch.
The dismissal proved costly as just 10 minutes later, Botafogo netted the winner through Artur, leaving Santos stuck in 18th place and firmly in the relegation zone.
O Neymar já tinha o amarelo, fez o gol com a mão e acabou sendo expulso. Confira:— Papo de Boleiros 🇧🇷 (@_papoboleiros) June 1, 2025
🔥 Quer ver os gols do #Brasileirão? Então, segue a gente e não perca nenhum lance! 📲⚽ pic.twitter.com/NGXAOI4GId
"I Made a Mistake" - Neymar Issues Public Apology
Taking to Instagram after the game, Neymar offered a public apology, acknowledging his error.
The desperation to score sometimes makes us commit mistakes.
I want to apologise to my teammates and also to the fans. I was wrong, forgive me!
Today, if I hadn't been sent off, I'm sure we would have gotten the three points. The team played really well today - congrats to everyone. You can put those three points on me.
The incident marked Neymar's first start since returning from injury last month and could well be his last for Santos, with his short-term contract expiring on 30 June.
He is now suspended for Santos' next fixture against Fortaleza on 12 June, and with the Brazilian league set to pause for the Club World Cup, Neymar would only feature again if he extends his deal beyond June.
A Troubled Return to Brazil
The red card caps a difficult second spell at his boyhood club, which he rejoined in January following a turbulent stint at Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.
Neymar has been limited by fitness issues, making just four league appearances and failing to register a goal or assist.
His only goals came in the Campeonato Paulista, where he scored three times earlier in the season.
What Next for Neymar?
With his future uncertain, Neymar's latest disciplinary trouble may complicate contract extension talks.
The forward's return to Santos was initially seen as a nostalgic homecoming, but has instead turned into another chapter of frustration.
Unless a new deal is agreed in the coming weeks, Neymar's dramatic handball could be the final act in what was meant to be a fairy-tale return.
