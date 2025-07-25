Neymar breaks corner flag in celebration - then realises he didn't score

The Almost Equaliser That Never Was

Calma Neymar pic.twitter.com/RHREyL5NWS — Multiverso do Léo (@multiversodoleo) July 24, 2025

Neymar Left on His Knees

Santos Still in Trouble

Neymar suffered an embarrassing moment during Santos' 2-1 defeat to Internacional, celebrating a dramatic equaliser that never actually crossed the line.The 33-year-old forward, now back at his boyhood club following an injury-hit spell in Saudi Arabia, thought he had rescued a point late on for struggling Santos.But what followed was a moment of chaos - and confusion.Santos trailed 2-0 deep into stoppage time at Vila Belmiro after goals from Johan Carbonero and Rafael Santos Borré for Internacional.Álvaro Barreal pulled one back in the 91st minute, giving the home side and Neymar a glimmer of hope.With just moments left on the clock, Neymar pounced on a loose ball and lashed a half-volley with his left foot.The crowd erupted as the ball ricocheted off the post and rolled along the goal line - appearing, to many, to have gone in.Neymar wheeled away in celebration, booting the corner flag clean in half in a passionate outburst.He looked ready to rip off his shirt before he turned around and saw... play had continued.Goalkeeper Sergio Rochet had recovered the ball, and no goal had been awarded.Stunned, Neymar dropped to his knees, waving his arms in disbelief as boos and confusion rang around the stadium.Despite the Brazilian top flight having VAR, the goal was not given, and play resumed without a review.Santos went on to lose 2-1, a result that keeps them stuck in the relegation zone, sitting 17th with just 14 points from 15 matches.Neymar, who has battled injury setbacks since his high-profile move to Al-Hilal last year, has managed just four goals and three assists in 17 appearances since returning to Brazil.With expectations sky-high, the pressure continues to mount on the club legend.