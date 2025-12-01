Neymar's former PSG team-mate reveals bizarre bathroom habit
|Photo: AFP
Neymar, now 33, returned to Santos earlier this year after a turbulent spell at Al-Hilal, bringing his globe-spanning career full circle.
The forward first rose to prominence at Santos before joining Barcelona in 2013, where he formed part of the legendary attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
Together, they won the Champions League and two La Liga titles, with Neymar scoring 105 goals in 186 appearances.
In 2017, he famously left Barcelona for PSG in a world-record €222 million transfer - a fee that remains unmatched.
During his time in Paris, Neymar won five Ligue 1 titles and netted 118 goals, though the Champions League crown ultimately eluded him.
He moved to Al-Hilal in 2023 but made only fleeting appearances before departing and returning to Santos.
The Peculiar Habit ExplainedAlexandre Letellier, Neymar's former PSG teammate and recently retired goalkeeper, has now shared a quirky anecdote from their time together at the club’s Camp des Loges training ground.
Speaking to L'Équipe, Letellier recalled walking into the bathroom one day only to find Neymar using the toilet - with the door wide open.
One day, I went into the bathroom and saw Ney sitting on the toilet... but with the door open.The revelation sheds light on a little-known personal detail about the Brazil star, who is his nation's all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 128 international caps.
When I saw him like that, I came right back out, and Abdou Diallo saw me wondering about it to myself.
He said, "Alex, what's wrong?" I told him, "Wait, I just went to the bathroom, and Ney's taking a dump, with the door open."
And he said, "That's normal, it's because he's claustrophobic." He never locks himself in, he always leaves the door open.
