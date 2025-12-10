Mohamed Salah's outburst at Arne Slot echoes football's biggest player-manager feuds
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
Speaking after the match at Elland Road, Salah voiced his dissatisfaction at being left unused, a rare move in an era where most disagreements remain behind closed doors.
Yet history is littered with high-profile examples of players publicly clashing with their managers, often with dramatic consequences.
Here are some of the most notable instances, and whether anyone truly finds a happy ending.
David Beckham vs Sir Alex Ferguson
|Photo: Getty Images
Despite helping Manchester United to unprecedented success, tensions simmered for years.
Everything boiled over in February 2003 after an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.
An angry Ferguson kicked a stray boot in the dressing room; it struck Beckham above the eye, leaving a visible gash.
Beckham arrived for his next public appearance sporting a small plaster, and the incident dominated headlines.
Though the two eventually reconciled, there was no resolving the tension at the time as Beckham left United for Real Madrid at the end of the season.
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag
|Photo: Reuters
He also criticised senior figures at the club for their handling of his personal tragedy earlier that year.
United announced his departure days later, with both parties agreeing to terminate his contract.
Ronaldo then signed for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.
William Gallas vs Chelsea... and ArsenalWilliam Gallas managed to generate controversy at two major Premier League clubs.
The Chelsea Breakdown
|Photo: Getty Images
After refusing to attend pre-season in 2006, he was included in the deal that took Ashley Cole to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.
Chelsea later released an extraordinary statement accusing Gallas of threatening to score an own goal if forced to play against Manchester City - allegations he firmly denied.
Arsenal Turmoil
|Photo: Getty Images
In a frank 2008 interview, he criticised younger players and revealed internal tensions.
Arsène Wenger responded by stripping him of the captaincy, fining him and handing the armband to Cesc Fàbregas.
He left Arsenal in 2010 after another contract dispute and joined rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer.
Carlos Tevez vs Roberto Mancini
|Photo: Getty Images
Tevez insisted it was a misunderstanding, but City banned him for two weeks and effectively sent him on "gardening leave."
He flew to Buenos Aires and stayed there for months.
When he finally returned in early 2012, he accused Mancini of treating him "like a dog."
After a public apology, he was reintegrated and even helped City win the Premier League that season before departing for Juventus the following year.
Paul Pogba vs José Mourinho
|Photo: Getty Images
Pogba criticised the team's defensive tactics early in the 2018/19 season.
Mourinho responded by stripping him of the vice-captaincy and later dropping him entirely.
Reports soon emerged that Mourinho had called Pogba a "virus" who "kills the mentality of good, honest people."
Though Pogba's form remained inconsistent, it was Mourinho who exited first, sacked in December 2018.
Pogba stayed at Old Trafford for several more seasons before returning to Juventus in 2022.
Do These Feuds Ever End Well?History suggests public player-manager conflict rarely leads to a happy ending - at least not for everyone involved.
Some players force moves, others outlast their managers, and a few manage to repair the relationship over time.
What is consistent, however, is that once grievances spill into the public eye, resolution becomes significantly harder.
Salah's frustrations may blow over quickly - or they may join this long list of incidents that changed careers, shaped club futures and dominated headlines.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Victor Edvardsen fined after mocking Angelo Stiller's nose in Europa League match
- Enzo Maresca defends Chelsea's treatment of Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi
- Nottingham Forest owner explains touchline row with Nuno after Leicester draw
- Italian Serie C coach confronts own player for getting red card
- Real Madrid legend released by Fluminense after touchline row with coach
Post a Comment