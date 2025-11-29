Victor Edvardsen fined after mocking Angelo Stiller's nose in Europa League match
Table of Contents
The incident took place in the 74th minute, when Edvardsen, a second-half substitute, became embroiled in an altercation with the German international.
Footage showed the 29-year-old making hand gestures towards Stiller's nose - behaviour that immediately sparked a melee between both sets of players.
A cleft lip, which can also alter the shape of the nose, is a congenital condition caused when parts of a baby's face do not join properly in the womb.
Victor Edvardsen (Deventer Go Ahead Eagles) is seen mocking nose deformity and cleft lip of Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart). pic.twitter.com/8BPh9LWUNF— gone rogue (@xtweetsonx) November 28, 2025
Stiller has previously spoken openly about being born with the condition.
Club Impose €500 FineGo Ahead Eagles confirmed on Friday that Edvardsen had been fined €500, with the money donated to the club's social services fund.
General manager Jan Willem van Dop condemned the behaviour, saying:
As a club, we are completely dissatisfied with Victor's behaviour and distance ourselves from it.
It's good that he apologised afterwards, but it remains a stain on the evening.
Edvardsen Issues Apology - After Earlier RefusalThe Swedish forward, who has one cap for his country, entered Stuttgart's dressing room after the match to apologise directly to Stiller.
Edvardsen later released a statement:
I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for my behaviour.His tone, however, was in stark contrast to comments made in a post-match interview immediately after the game, when he refused to say sorry and instead defended his actions.
Things were said and done between us that have no place on a football pitch.
I'm a role model and I have to act accordingly.
I wanted to inject some extra energy into our team. Adrenaline got the better of me. I play with a lot of emotion.The striker even suggested Stiller owed him an apology too.
I haven't apologised yet, and I don't know if I will.
He also said things you don't know about. He could also apologise to me.
Stuttgart Cruise to Comfortable VictoryThe controversy overshadowed Stuttgart's dominant 4–0 win at De Adelaarshorst, as the Bundesliga side took full control of their Europa League opener.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Sky Sports interns sacked after celebrating Inter Milan goal live on air
- Sheffield Wednesday aim dig at Dejphon Chansiri with scoreboard message
- Luis Suárez faces ban after spitting incident in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Final brawl
- UEFA apologises after Europa League medal blunder
- Neymar mocks booing fans after scoring first-ever career Olimpico goal
Post a Comment