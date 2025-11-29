img
Victor Edvardsen fined after mocking Angelo Stiller's nose in Europa League match

Go Ahead Eagles striker Victor Edvardsen has been fined by his club after he was caught mocking the appearance of VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who was born with a cleft lip, during their Europa League match on Thursday evening.

The incident took place in the 74th minute, when Edvardsen, a second-half substitute, became embroiled in an altercation with the German international.

Footage showed the 29-year-old making hand gestures towards Stiller's nose - behaviour that immediately sparked a melee between both sets of players.

A cleft lip, which can also alter the shape of the nose, is a congenital condition caused when parts of a baby's face do not join properly in the womb.

Stiller has previously spoken openly about being born with the condition.

Club Impose €500 Fine

Go Ahead Eagles confirmed on Friday that Edvardsen had been fined €500, with the money donated to the club's social services fund.

General manager Jan Willem van Dop condemned the behaviour, saying:
As a club, we are completely dissatisfied with Victor's behaviour and distance ourselves from it.

It's good that he apologised afterwards, but it remains a stain on the evening.

Edvardsen Issues Apology - After Earlier Refusal

The Swedish forward, who has one cap for his country, entered Stuttgart's dressing room after the match to apologise directly to Stiller.

Edvardsen later released a statement:
I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for my behaviour.

Things were said and done between us that have no place on a football pitch.

I'm a role model and I have to act accordingly.
His tone, however, was in stark contrast to comments made in a post-match interview immediately after the game, when he refused to say sorry and instead defended his actions.
I wanted to inject some extra energy into our team. Adrenaline got the better of me. I play with a lot of emotion.

I haven't apologised yet, and I don't know if I will.
The striker even suggested Stiller owed him an apology too.
He also said things you don't know about. He could also apologise to me.

Stuttgart Cruise to Comfortable Victory

The controversy overshadowed Stuttgart's dominant 4–0 win at De Adelaarshorst, as the Bundesliga side took full control of their Europa League opener.

