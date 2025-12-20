img
Sir Alex Ferguson praises key signings Lammens, Cunha and Mbeumo

Photo: @ManUtd
Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United's recent improvement is being driven by smarter recruitment, with the club legend singling out new goalkeeper Senne Lammens as a key figure in their recovery.

United have endured a turbulent period since Ferguson's retirement, but the former manager feels signs of progress are finally emerging - particularly following the £18.1 million signing of Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

At just 23 years old, the Belgian goalkeeper has quickly established himself as United's first choice, impressing with his composure, athleticism and ability with the ball at his feet.

Speaking to Press Box PR in Bahrain, Ferguson said the young shot-stopper has already made a noticeable difference.
I think the appointment of the goalkeeper [Lammens] has made a difference.

He's young at 23, he’s quick, a big lad, good feet and hands, and I think that helps. I think they have needed that player.

United have always had inspirational players over the years. I think that has helped.

Attacking Reinforcements Also Earning Ferguson's Approval

Ferguson also highlighted the influence of attacking additions Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, suggesting the pair have the quality and character required to help United rebuild and rediscover consistency.
The other two, [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha, they look as if they will contribute to the recovery of our form.
Both forwards were brought in to inject energy, creativity and goals into United's frontline, and Ferguson's comments underline growing belief that the club's transfer strategy is moving in the right direction.

With optimism slowly returning to Old Trafford, fans are once again beginning to reconnect with the club's identity - something reflected in growing demand for United merchandise and kits available via official partners such as Fanatics.

A Legend's Perspective Carries Weight

Across 26 years at Old Trafford, Ferguson built one of football's greatest dynasties, winning 38 major trophies, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.

His endorsement of United's recent recruitment will be welcomed by supporters eager for sustained progress after years of upheaval.

Whilst challenges remain, Ferguson's assessment suggests United's latest rebuild is being shaped by the right foundations: youthful talent, targeted signings and players capable of inspiring those around them.

