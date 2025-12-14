Agnelli family reject Tether's €1.1bn Juventus takeover bid
|Photo: Tether.io
However, the proposal has been firmly rejected by the Agnelli family's holding company.
Tether, which already holds a minority stake in Juventus, announced on Friday evening that it had tabled a formal offer to acquire Exor's 65.4% shareholding in the club.
Exor, owned and controlled by the Agnelli family, has been Juventus' majority owner since 1923.
According to reports from Calcio e Finanza, Tether offered €2.66 per share, valuing the club at around €1.1 billion.
The company also confirmed it intended to make a public tender offer for the remaining shares at the same price, fully funded through its own capital.
Tether's Vision for JuventusTether first invested in Juventus in February 2025 and increased its holding in April.
The company currently owns around 11.5% of shares and 6.18% of voting rights, with Francesco Garino representing Tether on Juventus' board.
In its statement, Tether said it was prepared to invest a further €1 billion into the club should the takeover succeed, stressing a long-term commitment rather than short-term speculation.
Tether has submitted a binding all cash proposal to Exor to acquire its entire stake in Juventus Football Club.Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, a lifelong Juventus supporter, spoke emotionally about his connection to the club.
Subject to regulatory approvals, Tether intends to make a public offer for the remaining shares at the same price, fully funded with its own capital and supported by a long term commitment to the club.
For me, Juventus has always been part of my life. I grew up with this team. As a boy, I learned what commitment, resilience, and responsibility meant by watching Juve face success and adversity with dignity.
Juventus is a symbol of Italian excellence with a truly global presence, built over generations through hard work, ambition, and the unwavering loyalty of its supporters. These values mirror how we have built Tether, with patience, independence, and a focus on long term resilience.
Tether is in a position of strong financial health and intends to support Juventus with stable capital and a long horizon. Our goal is to contribute positively to the club's future, to support sporting performance at the highest level.
Exor and John Elkann: "Our Juventus Is Not for Sale"Despite the scale of the offer, Exor moved swiftly to shut down speculation.
A spokesperson for the Agnelli family told La Gazzetta dello Sport:
Negotiations are not underway regarding the sale of a stake in Juventus.Exor president John Elkann, heir to the Agnelli fortune, reinforced that stance in a video message released shortly after Tether's announcement.
Juve have been part of my family for 102 years, in the real sense of the word, because over the course of a century, we've seen four generations make it bigger, stronger, protected it during difficult moments and celebrated in the many happy times.Elkann acknowledged the global "Bianconeri family" of supporters and insisted the family remains fully committed to building a winning future for the club.
Our Juventus, our history, our values, are not for sale.
A Strained RelationshipWhilst Exor has reportedly been frustrated in recent years by the financial burden of stabilising Juventus - particularly following the accounting scandal involving inflated transfer fees - it has never seriously entertained selling the club.
Tether, founded in 2014, has grown rapidly in recent years, reporting profits of more than €1.3 billion in 2024.
Its cryptocurrency is pegged to the US dollar, offering lower volatility than assets such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, and is widely used for international transactions.
However, Italian media note that relations between Tether and Exor have been uneasy.
Ardoino has publicly called for closer collaboration at times, whilst also criticising Juventus' sporting direction on social media, where his slogan "Make Juventus great again" has gained traction among fans.
The sudden public bid is unlikely to improve that relationship, particularly given Exor had already dismissed rumours of interest from Saudi investors earlier this year.
As things stand, Juventus remain firmly under Agnelli family control, and Tether's bold takeover attempt appears to have reached a dead end.
