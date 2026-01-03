'Cristiano Ronaldo would've had bigger MLS impact than Lionel Messi'
Messi's arrival at Inter Miami in 2023 has undeniably transformed MLS, but Shea believes Ronaldo's personality, media presence and fluency in English would have taken the league's cultural footprint even further.
Speaking to Jackpot City Casino, Shea said the difference lies less in footballing ability and more in public engagement.
I think Cristiano Ronaldo would have had a bigger impact on MLS than Lionel Messi.
No disrespect to Messi, but Messi seems like a homebody. He's very quiet. He still doesn't speak the language well.
So I just think Ronaldo seems more outgoing, he does more things in the public eye.
Messi's Transformational Impact on MLSWhilst Shea's comments focus on off-field influence, Messi's on-field impact has been extraordinary.
Since joining Miami, the Argentine has:
- Increased MLS attendance by around 20%
- Helped global streaming figures double
- Become America's favourite professional athlete, surpassing stars like LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes
- Added more than 10 million new fans who now identify an MLS player as their favourite athlete
In just 53 regular-season games, he has recorded 50 goals and 35 assists, whilst winning:
- Two MLS MVP awards
- The Golden Boot
- MLS Cup
- Supporters' Shield
- Leagues Cup
Why Shea Thinks Ronaldo Would Have Gone FurtherDespite Messi's success, Shea argues that Ronaldo's extroverted personality and comfort with the media would have better suited the American sports landscape.
I'm talking strictly about things off the field. I don't know if he would have achieved the same numbers, but a bigger impact? Yes, he would have had that.Ronaldo's brand power, social media reach and commercial appeal are often cited as factors that could have accelerated MLS' integration into mainstream US sports culture.
Ronaldo's MLS Links and Why He Chose Saudi ArabiaRonaldo's move to MLS was more than hypothetical.
In 2022, Sporting Kansas City made a serious attempt to sign him, offering a package similar to Messi's Miami deal, including business ventures alongside salary.
Instead, Ronaldo opted for the Saudi Pro League, signing with Al-Nassr, where his most recent two-year extension is reportedly worth $400 million.
By comparison, Messi earns $20.5 million per season at Inter Miami, supplemented by revenue shares from Apple TV MLS subscriptions and commercial partnerships.
Ronaldo Set for US Return in 2026Although Ronaldo has largely stayed away from the United States in recent years, that is set to change.
The Portuguese star will return in March 2026, when Portugal face the USMNT in a pre-World Cup friendly in Atlanta - a reminder of the star power MLS fans never quite got to experience on a weekly basis.
Different Personalities, Same Global PullMLS Commissioner Don Garber has previously acknowledged the cultural divide between international football stars and the American media ecosystem, noting that access and visibility are often expected in US sport.
Messi’s reserved nature contrasts sharply with Ronaldo's outspoken, highly marketable image - a difference that continues to fuel debate over which player would have driven MLS further into the mainstream.
Messi vs Ronaldo: What Matters Most for MLS?Ultimately, the argument comes down to priorities.
Messi has delivered historic performances, silverware and sustained growth, whilst Ronaldo represents a what-if scenario built on celebrity, charisma and commercial reach.
As MLS continues to expand ahead of the 2026 World Cup, one thing is clear: Messi's arrival has already changed the league forever, and speculation over Ronaldo's potential impact ensures the rivalry lives on, even across continents.
