Gabon government suspends national team and bans Aubameyang after AFCON disaster
|Photo: AP
The unprecedented move comes after Gabon exited AFCON in Morocco without a single point, becoming one of just three teams - alongside Botswana and Equatorial Guinea - to be eliminated at the group stage with three consecutive defeats.
A Tournament to Forget for the PanthersGabon's campaign unravelled rapidly.
They opened with a narrow 1-0 defeat to rivals Cameroon, followed by a damaging 3-2 loss to Mozambique, a result that sparked heavy criticism back home.
Already eliminated before their final group match, the Panthers briefly offered hope by racing into a 2-0 lead against defending champions Ivory Coast on Wednesday in Marrakech.
However, a defensive collapse saw them concede three goals - including a late winner from teenager Bazoumana Touré - to lose 3-2 and exit the tournament in humiliating fashion.
Government Issues Televised SanctionsIn response, Gabon's government announced sweeping sanctions during a televised address on Wednesday evening, delivered by Sports Minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula.
Considering the multifaceted effects, which are the antithesis of the ethical and exemplary values advocated by the Fifth Republic, the government has decided to dissolve the technical staff, suspend the national team until further notice, and exclude players Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.The statement added that the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT) had been "invited to take full responsibility."
Although there were later indications that the government may soften or clarify parts of the announcement, the measures have sent shockwaves through African football.
Aubameyang Responds to CriticismAubameyang, 36, was singled out alongside former Cardiff City defender Bruno Ecuele Manga, who had previously come out of international retirement to help the squad.
Both players captained Gabon in the opening two matches.
The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward responded on social media after being blamed by some supporters for the team's struggles.
I think the team's problems are far deeper than the small person that I am.Aubameyang had already returned to Olympique Marseille before the final group match to begin treatment on a thigh injury and did not feature against Ivory Coast.
His involvement in the tournament was marred by a public dispute between his club and FEGAFOOT over fitness management.
Coach Slams Club InterferenceBefore his dismissal, Mouyouma strongly criticised Marseille's handling of Aubameyang during the competition.
We are playing in an Africa Cup of Nations, not a recovery camp.
The player was tested, examined, and cleared by our medical staff and by the CAF medical commission.
During FIFA dates, players belong to their countries. I simply ask for respect for our work, our decisions, and our ambitions.
Legal Concerns and FIFA ImplicationsFIFA statutes strictly prohibit government interference in the affairs of national football associations.
As a result, Gabon could now face potential sanctions from world football's governing body if the suspensions are enforced.
It also appears likely that this marks the end of Aubameyang's international career, regardless of any future reversal.
The former African Footballer of the Year earned 83 caps, scoring 40 goals for Gabon after making his debut at just 19.
Ecuele Manga, 37, ends his international career with 105 caps and nine goals.
The Panthers' AFCON exit is widely regarded as one of the worst tournaments in Gabon's footballing history, and one that has triggered consequences far beyond the pitch.
