'Oguchi Onyewu knocked Zlatan Ibrahimović to ground with incredible ease'

Photo: Getty Images

Onyewu made a challenge on Ibrahimović during a training session, and he unintentionally hit his ankle.



Onyewu kept on playing, he didn't do it to hurt him, he wanted to get the ball. He had just recovered from injury and he was a bit hesitant.



At some point, Onyewu stopped a ball, and we saw Ibrahimović running his back - he made a sliding tackle with two feet to hurt him badly.



Onyewu was a really good guy with a generous heart. Ibrahimović got up and tried to grab his shirt to knock him down again.



But Oguchi gripped him and knocked him over in a second. Ibra is gigantic, but Onyewu knocked him to the ground with incredible ease, as he lifted a glass.



He jumped on him immediately after, he blocked him and he was about to punch him. But everyone started yelling, "Stop, stop! You're going to kill him!"

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

Alexandro Pato has recalled how Zlatan Ibrahimović was "knocked to the ground" with ease by then-AC Milan teammate Oguchi Onyewu.Ibrahimović and Onyewu had a heated altercation during their time as teammates at Milanello in 2011.The incident occurred during a training session, where Ibrahimović's aggressive tackle ended up triggering a violent reaction from Onyewu.Recalling the incident in an interview with YouTube channel, Pato said:A Nigerian-American center back, Onyewu earned a respectable career that saw him capped 69 times by the US national team, and took part in two World Cup campaigns.He made his way to Milan in 2009 but he failed to break into the first team, largely in part to a nasty knee injury, making just one appearance in Milan in his two years there.