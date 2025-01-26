Home news off beat turkey video violent

Soccer player gets red card for slapping OWN teammate

Kayserispor forward Stéphane Bahoken was sent off after slapping his teammate Miguel Cardoso during a match against Sivasspor this weekend.

The incident occurred during the first half of the match after a disagreement between the two players.

Bahoken said something to Cardoso and appeared to strike him across the face after exchanging words.

The referee, who initially missed the incident, was alerted by the VAR and immediately showed Bahoken a red card.

Kayserispor ended up losing the game at New Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium 5-2.

It's not the first time that teammates have had a barney in the middle of the pitch.

Famously Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer got physical back in 2005 when on the books at Newcastle United.

