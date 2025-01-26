Soccer player gets red card for slapping OWN teammate

Kayserispor forward Stéphane Bahoken was sent off after slapping his teammate Miguel Cardoso during a match against Sivasspor this weekend.The incident occurred during the first half of the match after a disagreement between the two players.Bahoken said something to Cardoso and appeared to strike him across the face after exchanging words.The referee, who initially missed the incident, was alerted by the VAR and immediately showed Bahoken a red card.

Sivasspor-Kayserispor maçında Bahoken ve Cardoso arasında yaşanan olayların daha net görüntüsü. pic.twitter.com/5sBpkIopjG — Defansif Haber | 🇹🇷 (@defansifhaber) January 25, 2025

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here