Soccer player gets red card for slapping OWN teammate
Table of Contents
The incident occurred during the first half of the match after a disagreement between the two players.
Bahoken said something to Cardoso and appeared to strike him across the face after exchanging words.
The referee, who initially missed the incident, was alerted by the VAR and immediately showed Bahoken a red card.
Kayserispor ended up losing the game at New Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium 5-2.
Sivasspor-Kayserispor maçında Bahoken ve Cardoso arasında yaşanan olayların daha net görüntüsü. pic.twitter.com/5sBpkIopjG— Defansif Haber | 🇹🇷 (@defansifhaber) January 25, 2025
It's not the first time that teammates have had a barney in the middle of the pitch.
Famously Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer got physical back in 2005 when on the books at Newcastle United.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Post a Comment