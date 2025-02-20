Home antony la liga manchester united news

Antony loving life at Real Betis

Photo: Getty Images
Brazil and Real Betis winger Antony claims he "wakes up every day with a smile" since leaving Manchester United.

Since arriving from Old Trafford on loan during the winter transfer window, Antony has gotten off to a sublime start in Spain.

The 24-year-old has amassed three goals and one assist in his first four appearances for Los Verdiblancos, and that has quickly made him a fan's favourite.

He is now starting to look like the player Erik ten Hag paid €100 million for, having been a complete flop since joining United in 2022.

Across his 96 appearances for the Red Devils, Antony has scored just 12 goals and assisted five.

In an interview with Betis' official media channel this week, Antony has opened up on his start to life in Andalusia.
For me it was very important to start well. What makes me happier is that I'm finding myself again, to be happy, to be enjoying every day. Things go well when we are well, happy, content.

I have worked my head and also physically to get to this moment. I'm very happy about that.

I'm happy here, and with teammates like Isco, it's easy to understand. If you understand football, it's very easy to understand Isco.

It's very important for me to play with players like him, like [Giovani] Lo Celso, or to have the confidence of [Betis coach] Manuel Pellegrini.
Antony also admitted to feel much more at home compared to Manchester.
It reminds me a lot of Brazil. I love the city. I needed the sun, I needed this environment. My family is also very happy. Every day I wake up with a smile and that is very important.

I had the certainty in my heart that coming here was the best decision for me. I hope to continue like this.
Antony will return to England at the end of the season as Betis do not have an option to buy, although the La Liga side have already made it clear that they are open to keeping the former Ajax Amsterdam star on a permanent deal.

