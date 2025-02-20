Antony loving life at Real Betis
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
Since arriving from Old Trafford on loan during the winter transfer window, Antony has gotten off to a sublime start in Spain.
The 24-year-old has amassed three goals and one assist in his first four appearances for Los Verdiblancos, and that has quickly made him a fan's favourite.
He is now starting to look like the player Erik ten Hag paid €100 million for, having been a complete flop since joining United in 2022.
Across his 96 appearances for the Red Devils, Antony has scored just 12 goals and assisted five.
READ MORE: Ex-Man Utd coach explains why Erik ten Hag preferred Antony over Amad Diallo
In an interview with Betis' official media channel this week, Antony has opened up on his start to life in Andalusia.
For me it was very important to start well. What makes me happier is that I'm finding myself again, to be happy, to be enjoying every day. Things go well when we are well, happy, content.Antony also admitted to feel much more at home compared to Manchester.
I have worked my head and also physically to get to this moment. I'm very happy about that.
I'm happy here, and with teammates like Isco, it's easy to understand. If you understand football, it's very easy to understand Isco.
It's very important for me to play with players like him, like [Giovani] Lo Celso, or to have the confidence of [Betis coach] Manuel Pellegrini.
It reminds me a lot of Brazil. I love the city. I needed the sun, I needed this environment. My family is also very happy. Every day I wake up with a smile and that is very important.Antony will return to England at the end of the season as Betis do not have an option to buy, although the La Liga side have already made it clear that they are open to keeping the former Ajax Amsterdam star on a permanent deal.
I had the certainty in my heart that coming here was the best decision for me. I hope to continue like this.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Neymar had PARTY clause inserted in Barcelona contract
- Ronaldo Nazario names ex-Everton ace as worst-ever teammate
- Cristiano Ronaldo could've signed for Barcelona before Man Utd
- Agent: Jürgen Klopp thought about replacing Mo Salah with Antony
- Jürgen Klopp lays into 'brutal' Sergio Ramos - six years on from Mo Salah injury
Post a Comment