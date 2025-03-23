Ex-Newcastle striker slams Steve Bruce's tactical approach
Bruce was in charge of Newcastle from July 2019 to October 2021, ultimately being replaced by Eddie Howe shortly after the club's takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Lots of criticism during Bruce's time as Toon boss surrounded his tactical approach with the Magpies often seeming directionless both on and off the field.
Under the former Manchester United captain, Newcastle won 28 games, drew another 28 and lost 41.
And former striker Gayle, who now plays for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, has suggested that his old gaffer didn't put enough focus on the tactical side of the game during Bruce's reign on Tyneside.
Speaking on the Open Goal podcast this week, Gayle was critical of Bruce's approach to management whilst in charge of Newcastle.
I remember like some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift, basically.And Gayle's comments have drawn a strong response from Bruce.
We had like a three-game week, and I think the gaffer sort of chucked a few of the boys under the bus in terms of who had to play against Man City away.
And me and Matty Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks or months or whatever.
And then we come in at half-time, and I think we were 2-0 or 3-0 down, and he's like, "Boys, you keep asking for tactics - I don't do tactics! Just put your boots on and work hard."
Speaking after Saturday's 2-0 win over Northampton Town, the 64-year-old Blackpool boss said:
Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the quarter-final against Manchester City? Is that the same Dwight Gayle? Interesting.
I've been around the block a long long time. I've only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight I don't know what I'm doing.
I'll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was.
