Kevin De Bruyne opens up about truth behind Man City exit
Table of Contents
|Photo: @KevinDeBruyne
The 33-year-old midfield maestro, who has spent a decade at the heart of City' success, will officially leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Despite his ongoing contributions on the pitch, the decision to part ways came solely from the club.
Speaking to reporters after City's 2-0 win over Everton, De Bruyne admitted that he never received a contract offer and had no prior discussions about his future.
There was a bit of shock. I didn't have any offer from them through the whole year.The Belgian international confessed City's decision was made several days before he took to social media to bid farewell to fans.
The club made a decision. Obviously, I was surprised, but I have to accept it.
Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I'm showing but I understand that clubs have to make decisions.
It was half a week until I reported it out and it wasn't nice. My family weren't home. They were on holiday so it was a bit weird but it is what it is.
After the decision was made and when I came out, it was more of a relief when I reported it to the outside world compared to when I knew and nobody else knew.
You don't know what to do with the emotion with everybody and how to handle it at the club.
Now it's out, it's fine and people see the way I am. I try to do my best and win games for the team. I love playing football so that's it.
City's Strategy: Financial Shift and Squad Rebuild
It is believed that City's decision is part of a larger plan to rejuvenate the squad this summer.
READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne hints at future Saudi league transfer
Reported to earn around £400,000 per week in Manchester, that salary can now be redirected toward signing younger talents to help the team compete for the Premier League title again next season.
It's basically why they've made the decision - because the whole team has struggled.
Maybe if the team didn't struggle and I came back like I did this year and bedded in like normal then maybe they would take another decision. I don't know - they told me what the decision was and I can't really say what they think on the inside.
I still think that I'm in good shape, I've played way more than I did last year except the hernia. I feel good and the rhythm is coming.
I don't feel like I want to share [the exact reasons for City's decision] because it's basically more business-wise for them and they made a decision based on that.
It was not really a long conversation. It was just what they told me and then there's nothing. I have to accept the situation even though I feel like I can still do a good job but that's it.
What's Next for Kevin De Bruyne?
De Bruyne has since refused to rule out a move to another Premier League club when he does become a free agent in June.
I'm open for anything because I have to look at the whole picture. I'm looking at sporting reasons, family and everything together and what makes the most sense for me and my family.
I still feel like I can play at a good level, but after I'll have to make a decision once I really know a little bit more.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Fabio Capello accuses Pep Guardiola of 'arrogance'
- 'Teenage Erling Haaland once visited Everton training ground, but deal fell apart'
- Dimitar Berbatov swore at agent when Man City tried signing him in 2008
- Did Pep Guardiola play 4D chess in signing Man City star?
- Why José Mourinho let Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne left Chelsea
Post a Comment