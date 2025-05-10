Sainsbury's installs 'VAR-style' cameras at self-checkouts to tackle shoplifting surge
The innovative system - reminiscent of football's controversial Video Assistant Referee - displays instant video replays when an item is not properly scanned.
A calm on-screen message appears:
Looks like that last item didn't scan. Please check you scanned it correctly before continuing.
A Sainsbury's spokesperson said:
We regularly review the security measures in our stores. Our decisions are based on a range of factors, including offering our customers a smooth checkout experience.
Shoplifting at Record Levels
The decision comes as shoplifting in England and Wales hits a record high.
According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 516,971 recorded offences in 2024 - a 20 percent increase from 2023's 429,873.
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) estimates that theft now costs UK retailers over £22 billion annually, with more than 20 million shoplifting incidents each year - many of which go unreported due to lack of faith in law enforcement response.
One retail insider told The Sun:
It's a deterrent to shoplifters. Most people have made genuine scanning mistakes, which the checkout scales detect. This system offers a more gentle reminder than flashing red lights and staff intervention.
Shoppers React with Humour
Social media reactions to the new tech have been predictably tongue-in-cheek, with one customer joking:
Thanks to Sainsbury's, I can now re-live and learn from my packing mistakes. I can almost hear Jamie Carragher lamenting my positioning.The supermarket joins a growing number of retailers investing in AI-assisted surveillance and smart checkout technologies to combat the rising tide of retail crime while maintaining a customer-friendly experience.
