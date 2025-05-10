Sainsbury's installs 'VAR-style' cameras at self-checkouts to tackle shoplifting surge

Looks like that last item didn't scan. Please check you scanned it correctly before continuing.

Supermarket giantis introducing VAR-style cameras at self-checkout tills in a bid to curb a surge in shoplifting offences across the UK.The innovative system - reminiscent of football's controversial Video Assistant Referee - displays instant video replays when an item is not properly scanned.A calm on-screen message appears:The goal? To gently deter potential theft without escalating tensions between customers and staff.spokesperson said:The decision comes as shoplifting in England and Wales hits a record high.According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 516,971 recorded offences in 2024 - a 20 percent increase from 2023's 429,873.The British Retail Consortium (BRC) estimates that theft now costs UK retailers over £22 billion annually, with more than 20 million shoplifting incidents each year - many of which go unreported due to lack of faith in law enforcement response.One retail insider told The Sun:Social media reactions to the new tech have been predictably tongue-in-cheek, with one customer joking:The supermarket joins a growing number of retailers investing in AI-assisted surveillance and smart checkout technologies to combat the rising tide of retail crime while maintaining a customer-friendly experience.