Santiago Montiel's insane bicycle kick sparks Puskás Award buzz
|Photo: @Independiente
Montiel's acrobatic stunner came in the 57th minute during a tight contest against Independiente Rivadavia at the Libertadores de América Stadium on Monday.
With the scoreline still deadlocked, a corner from Luciano Cabral sparked chaos in the box.
A scrambled clearance fell into no-man's land, but Montiel - facing away from goal - leapt into the air and struck a gravity-defying bicycle kick from outside the penalty area.
The ball soared into the top corner past the stranded keeper Ezequiel Centurión, sending fans into raptures and social media into meltdown.
Viral Sensation, Instant Classic
Cómo se vivió el gol de Montiel desde adentro.#TodoRojo 🔴 pic.twitter.com/fetY6mH5lL— C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) May 11, 2025
Within minutes, clips of the goal went viral, drawing comparisons to iconic strikes by Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Gareth Bale.
The 24-year-old's name is now trending across platforms, as fans and pundits alike call for his nomination for FIFA's annual Puskás Award, given to the best goal scored worldwide.
The goal proved decisive, handing Independiente a 1–0 victory that moves them to 29 points in Group B - just behind River Plate and six points off top spot.
The Puskás Case: Why Montiel's Goal Matters
Montiel's wonder goal checks all the Puskás boxes:
✔ Technique: Executed from outside the box with flawless form.
✔ Context: A match-winner in a tight, high-pressure game.
✔ Aesthetic: Aesthetically stunning - the kind of goal that gets replayed for decades.
✔ Originality: Rarely seen from a defender and even more unusual in South American domestic football.
As the football calendar rolls on, Montiel's name is now firmly etched among early favourites for FIFA's prestigious prize.
