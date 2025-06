Cristiano Ronaldo turned down Club World Cup invite from River Plate

Photo: AFP

Through a mutual friend, I casually asked him, "Hey, I've got a Club World Cup coming up - any interest in playing it? It's a tournament made for someone like you, who's left such a mark on the game."



He felt honoured and took time to consider it, but in the end he told me, "I have to focus on preparing for next season."

Ronaldo Had Hinted At Argentine Offer

It was such an informal conversation that it would've stayed completely private, like many things do, if he hadn't brought it up himself. That's why it came to light - he chose to make it public.

Gallardo and Ronaldo's Shared History

Beyond being a top professional, he's also a great person. We kept a nice connection afterward.

