Cristiano Ronaldo turned down Club World Cup invite from River Plate
Speaking to ESPN ahead of River's friendly against Monterrey at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, Gallardo lifted the lid on the intriguing conversation that took place in mid-March.
Through a mutual friend, I casually asked him, "Hey, I've got a Club World Cup coming up - any interest in playing it? It's a tournament made for someone like you, who's left such a mark on the game."Ronaldo Had Hinted At Argentine Offer
He felt honoured and took time to consider it, but in the end he told me, "I have to focus on preparing for next season."
Interestingly, Ronaldo had previously alluded to receiving an invitation from "a club in Argentina" to play in the Club World Cup, though he didn't name River at the time.
However, Gallardo confirmed he was the one behind the pitch.
It was such an informal conversation that it would've stayed completely private, like many things do, if he hadn't brought it up himself. That's why it came to light - he chose to make it public.Gallardo and Ronaldo's Shared History
This wasn't Gallardo's first direct interaction with the football icon.
He previously coached Ronaldo in a Saudi exhibition match where Gallardo led an Arab League All-Star team.
Beyond being a top professional, he's also a great person. We kept a nice connection afterward.
