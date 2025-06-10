Francesco Totti, 48, scores screamer from halfway line in friendly match
The iconic former AS Roma and Italy forward, who retired in 2017, was taking part in a star-studded Operazione Nostalgia match at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday, and delivered a strike that drew gasps from the crowd.
Vintage Totti: Heel Control, Vision, and Precision
Receiving the ball in the centre circle, Totti stunned the crowd with a slick heel control before glancing up and spotting former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sébastien Frey off his line.
With typical Totti flair, he launched a high, looping volley that soared over Frey's head and dipped into the net.
Whilst Frey, 45, struggled to recover and spilled the ball on its descent, the moment belonged entirely to Totti, who soaked in the standing ovation from thousands of adoring supporters.
Many were left in disbelief, applauding a goal worthy of his prime.
The entertaining exhibition finished 7-7, but the undisputed highlight was Totti's goal, a throwback to his legendary career that saw him score over 300 goals for club and country.
Eternamente #Totti 👀 pic.twitter.com/EjvjjIOVnJ— Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) June 8, 2025
Could Totti Really Return to Football?
Despite retiring eight years ago, Totti has kept himself fit and recently revealed he's been approached about a possible comeback.
Whilst fans might be dreaming of a fairytale return, Totti remains cautious - though not dismissive.
