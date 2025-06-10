Francesco Totti, 48, scores screamer from halfway line in friendly match

Vintage Totti: Heel Control, Vision, and Precision

Could Totti Really Return to Football?

Football fans were treated to a moment of magic on Sunday as Francesco Totti, now 48, scored a sensational goal from the halfway line during a charity match, reminding the world of his enduring class.The iconic former AS Roma and Italy forward, who retired in 2017, was taking part in a star-studded Operazione Nostalgia match at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday, and delivered a strike that drew gasps from the crowd.Receiving the ball in the centre circle, Totti stunned the crowd with a slick heel control before glancing up and spotting former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sébastien Frey off his line.With typical Totti flair, he launched a high, looping volley that soared over Frey's head and dipped into the net.Whilst Frey, 45, struggled to recover and spilled the ball on its descent, the moment belonged entirely to Totti, who soaked in the standing ovation from thousands of adoring supporters.Many were left in disbelief, applauding a goal worthy of his prime.The entertaining exhibition finished 7-7, but the undisputed highlight was Totti's goal, a throwback to his legendary career that saw him score over 300 goals for club and country.Despite retiring eight years ago, Totti has kept himself fit and recently revealed he's been approached about a possible comeback.Whilst fans might be dreaming of a fairytale return, Totti remains cautious - though not dismissive.