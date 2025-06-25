Lionel Messi stand unveiled at Newell's Old Boys stadium
The announcement came just days after Messi's 38th birthday, with the Argentine club celebrating the football icon's remarkable legacy in the game, and his deep ties to Rosario, the city where it all began.
The newly christened "Lionel Messi Stand" now joins the stadium's "Pelusa" stand, named after Diego Maradona, marking a symbolic moment where Argentina's two greatest footballing legends are commemorated in the same home ground.
"The Colossus Adds a New Chapter"
In a moving social media post, the club shared a video of the new stand alongside the caption:
The Colossus adds a new chapter. For the first time, two football legends share the same home: ours.The Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, already named after the club's iconic former player and coach, now holds tributes to three of Argentina's most celebrated footballing figures: Bielsa, Maradona, and now, Messi.
A Possible Homecoming?
Messi began his journey with Newell's as a child before leaving for Barcelona at just 13.
Despite never having played professionally for the club, the emotional connection remains strong, and Newell's haven't given up on the dream of seeing him return one day.
That dream may hinge on Messi's future at Inter Miami, where his current contract runs until the end of 2025.
If he chooses not to renew, a fairytale return to Rosario could still be on the cards.
