Crystal Palace kicked out of Europa League after UEFA ruling
|Photo: @CPFC
The Eagles had secured their first-ever European spot after a historic FA Cup win over Manchester City, only for UEFA to intervene over ownership links between Palace and French club Olympique Lyon, both tied to American investor John Textor through his Eagle Football Holdings group.
Why UEFA Demoted Crystal Palace
UEFA regulations prohibit two clubs with shared ownership or decisive influence from competing in the same European competition.
Palace and Lyon had both qualified for the Europa League, but Lyon's higher league finish - 6th in Ligue 1 - gave them priority under the rules.
Although Textor had begun divesting his 43 percent stake in Palace - selling to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson - this transaction was completed after the March 1 UEFA deadline.
Palace maintained that Textor did not have decisive control, but UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) rejected that argument.
As a result, Palace were removed from the Europa League and will instead compete in the UEFA Conference League.
Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League, are now in line to take their spot, although UEFA has yet to formally confirm this.
Steve Parish: "A Horrendous Injustice"
Palce chairman Steve Parish did not hold back in his response to the ruling.
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, he branded it "one of the greatest injustices" in European football history.
I think most right-minded football fans will see what a terrible injustice this is for the football club, one that I dearly hope somebody can remedy because I do believe that nobody in football wants to see this.Parish insisted the club was run independently, with no shared players, staff, or football operations with Lyon.
I don't think UEFA want to see this. Clubs that rightfully qualify for a competition being locked out of that competition on the most ridiculous technicality that you could imagine.
Obviously, as everybody knows, John or anybody at Eagle Football didn't have decisive influence over Crystal Palace.What Happens Next?
Everybody knows we're not part of a multi-club [ownership]. Everybody knows we have no staff, no players from Lyon, no loans, no transactions.
We've caught a tripwire. We're caught up in a rule that wasn't put there for us.
Palace are currently set to play in the UEFA Conference League, whilst Forest are expected to be promoted into the Europa League, pending an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
UEFA's ruling has sparked fresh debate around multi-club ownership regulations, with pressure mounting on football's governing bodies to reconsider or clarify the rules.
