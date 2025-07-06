Allan Saint-Maximin accuses Fenerbahçe of doping attempt
|Photo: AFP/Getty Images
The 28-year-old French winger, who spent last season on loan at Fenerbahçe from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, made the explosive comments in a revealing interview with French YouTuber Zack Nani.
"They Tried to Dope Me" - Saint-Maximin Speaks Out
Saint-Maximin, known for his on-pitch flair and off-pitch candour, alleged that unnamed individuals "tried to dope" him during his stint in Istanbul.
The reason Fenerbahçe could not become champions was that the club was surrounded by factors other than football.He further clarified the comment in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the interview went viral.
At one point, they even tried to dope me. People do not know these things.
You cannot talk about these things openly because they threaten you. If you do, they say, "We will do this and that to you."
I was talking about those people around the club who are ready for anything.Fenerbahçe Responds Swiftly - Legal Action Looms
In my case, when I was sick, they practically gave me a treatment that's considered a doping product. I don't know for what purpose this team of doctors did that.
Fenerbahçe have strongly rejected the claims, accusing the former Newcastle United star of "distorting facts" and attempting to "damage the reputation" of the club.
In a statement, the club said:
By distorting the facts regarding the medical treatment he received following a health issue, the player has attempted to mislead the public and damage the reputation of our club.Return to Al-Ahli
We will exercise all our legal rights against these misleading statements and any attempt to undermine our institutional reputation.
With his time in Turkey clearly ending on a sour note, Saint-Maximin is set to return to Al-Ahli, where he has one year left on his contract.
Whether he remains in Saudi Arabia or seeks a return to European football remains uncertain.
