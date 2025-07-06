Allan Saint-Maximin accuses Fenerbahçe of doping attempt

Photo: AFP/Getty Images

"They Tried to Dope Me" - Saint-Maximin Speaks Out

The reason Fenerbahçe could not become champions was that the club was surrounded by factors other than football.



At one point, they even tried to dope me. People do not know these things.



You cannot talk about these things openly because they threaten you. If you do, they say, "We will do this and that to you."

I was talking about those people around the club who are ready for anything.



In my case, when I was sick, they practically gave me a treatment that's considered a doping product. I don't know for what purpose this team of doctors did that.

Fenerbahçe Responds Swiftly - Legal Action Looms

By distorting the facts regarding the medical treatment he received following a health issue, the player has attempted to mislead the public and damage the reputation of our club.



We will exercise all our legal rights against these misleading statements and any attempt to undermine our institutional reputation.

Return to Al-Ahli

