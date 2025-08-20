Everything you need to know about Barcelona's 2025/26 kits
Featuring fresh designs across the home, away, and third shirts, the Blaugrana are combining tradition with bold new ideas - including a stunning tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
Nike, who has been Barcelona's kit suppliers since 1998, continues its long partnership with the Catalan giants into the new season, despite rumours last year of a potential split.
Below is a breakdown of every new Barça kit for 2025/26, including release dates, prices, design details, and fan favourites.
Barcelona 2025/26 Home Kit
- Design: A clean silhouette with rounded collar and tailored cuffs. The stripes blend seamlessly from deep red to blue, with all logos in bright yellow.
- Special Detail: A Catalan flag motif sits on the upper back, fusing club and regional pride.
- Release Date: 2 July 2025
- Price: £124.99 (Authentic); £84.99 (Replica)
Barcelona 2025/26 Away Kit (Kobe Bryant Tribute)
- Design: Gold base with purple detailing, inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of the Nike swoosh, the shirt carries Kobe's Sheath logo.
- Unique Features:
- Subtle snakeskin pattern across the shirt and badge, honouring Bryant's "Black Mamba" nickname.
- Matching black shorts with iron grey accents, club crest, and Kobe logo.
- Partnership: This kit kicks off a three-year Barça x Kobe collaboration, including a pre-match shirt, basketball jersey, limited-edition sneakers, and lifestyle apparel.
- Release Date: 29 July 2025
- Price: £124.99 (Authentic); £84.99 (Replica)
After more than a decade, Barça are bringing orange back with their new Bright Mango third kit.
- Design: Inspired by the 2009 Club World Cup kit, where Barça secured their famous sextuple.
- Colour Scheme: A bold Bright Mango base paired with Midnight Navy accents.
- Throwback: Built on Nike's Total 90 heritage template, with a navy panel on the back to highlight player names and numbers.
- Symbolism: A nod to one of the most iconic years in Barça history - and a sign of intent as they chase more silverware under Hansi Flick.
- Price: Similar to home, with full kit bundles available.
From the classic-meets-modern home kit, to the emotional Kobe tribute away shirt, and the retro-charged Bright Mango third, Barcelona's 2025/26 kits are some of the most talked-about in recent years.
They're not just shirts but they're statements of identity, culture, and history.
And given the early buzz, expect these kits to sell out quickly.
