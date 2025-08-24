Son Heung-min scores first MLS goal for LAFC with stunning free-kick
|Photo: @LAFC
The South Korean superstar and former Tottenham Hotspur captain opened his account for the Black & Gold with an unstoppable strike in Saturday's 1-1 draw away at FC Dallas.
Son bent a direct free kick beyond the goalkeeper to hand his side an early lead, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling fans.
Speaking after the match, the MLS record signing admitted that whilst the goal was special, the result left him disappointed.
Watching this on repeat. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IVmRU99YTa— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 24, 2025
I'm glad I scored the first goal for the MLS and also for LAFC.A Dream Start to MLS Life
But for me, the most important thing is to get us three points. I'm really, really disappointed for that.
Since arriving for a reported $26.5 million transfer fee, Son has wasted no time showcasing his class.
On his debut against Chicago Fire, he earned a late penalty that rescued a draw.
In his second match at New England Revolution, he registered his first assist in a 2-0 win.
Now, in just his third appearance, he has added a spectacular goal to his tally.
LAFC defender Nkosi Tafari praised his new teammate's instant impact.
This guy's first three games - hang it in the Louvre. Earn a penalty, then get an assist, then get a goal.Boosting LAFC's Playoff Push
So I don't know what's going to happen next week. That's on him, but he's doing a phenomenal job and I love his energy.
Son's arrival has coincided with a surge in form for LAFC, who remain unbeaten since he joined.
The club now sit inside the Western Conference's top four, with 41 points from 25 matches, strengthening their push for home-field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Head coach Steve Cherundolo credited Son's influence both on and off the pitch.
He's a competitor, and he's a winner. On top of that, he has qualities that not many players in this league have.Anticipation Builds for Home Debut
He's given us a much-needed breath of fresh air and a sense of motivation.
With his first MLS goal secured, all eyes now turn to Son's home debut next weekend when LAFC face in-state rivals San Diego FC.
The 32-year-old is eager to mark the occasion in front of his new supporters.
I can't wait to play a home game because it's my first at the LAFC, and also against good opponents. We have to prepare well and recover well to get three points.
