Coventry City's Josh Eccles grew EXTRA BONE after freak dead leg

It was a bizarre injury. I managed to get a dead leg twice in the same place within five minutes of each other and I got forced off.



A dead leg takes two weeks maximum to recover, but it got to the third week and the pain was getting worse so I messaged the physio staff to get a scan.



There was so much blood around the bone, the body's natural instinct is to start healing, and because it was so close to the bone the body thought it was bone that needed repairing so the blood turned into bone.



So technically right now in my left leg there's an extra bone that's been growing for two months.

Pain, Fear - and Relief

It was really painful at the time and there wasn't a lot I could do in the off-season, even lifting my leg at the time was super-painful, but it's weird how it's suddenly healed and I'm not aware of it now.



With injuries you feel when the pain isn't going away, is this going to be for the rest of my career or will it affect me? But the more you train the more you forget about it and the pain has gone now so I'm back to normal.

In my game I'm a bit aggressive but I thought this injury could stop me. But playing the other day I still had that aggressiveness in me and it'll always be a part of me.

Aiming High With Coventry

I don't think anyone expected it to be such a long injury and I had to miss pre-season, which set me back a bit, so it was great to get some minutes.

