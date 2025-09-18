Monaco players forced to strip to underwear after flight chaos before Club Brugge clash
The French side were scheduled to fly to Belgium on Wednesday ahead of their European opener against Club Brugge.
But soaring cabin temperatures turned the aircraft into a sauna, leaving players dripping with sweat and desperately fanning themselves to keep cool.
Chaotic Scenes on Board
Dutch defender Jordan Teze captured the surreal moment on Snapchat, showing team-mates sitting in nothing but their pants in an attempt to cool down.
The squad were later seen disembarking the aircraft half-naked on the runway after the flight was abandoned.
Club officials confirmed the plane was grounded due to safety concerns, with the decision taken to postpone the trip until Thursday.
🥵 Petit problème d’air conditionné dans l’avion qui doit mener les monégasques à Bruges ! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5wBieBhYz6— ASMHistoire 🇲🇨 (@ASMHistoire) September 17, 2025
Adi Hütter: "Safety Comes First"
Monaco boss Adi Hütter admitted the setback was far from ideal, but insisted his players would be ready for their clash in Bruges.
For technical reasons, it was impossible to travel, as everyone's safety was not guaranteed.
That's why we decided, in agreement with (CEO) Thiago Scuro, to postpone our trip.
Despite the disruption, the Austrian coach remains confident his side can put the bizarre ordeal behind them and focus on securing a strong start to their Champions League campaign.
