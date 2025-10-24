Erling Haaland reveals diet, training and recovery secrets in first YouTube video
Table of Contents
In the first video on his official YouTube channel, the Manchester City striker takes viewers through a typical day, from his morning coffee to his late-night recovery rituals.
The Norwegian superstar has already scored 24 goals this season for club and country, including 15 in just 11 games for Pep Guardiola's side.
People always see the matches, the goals, the celebrations - but not the hours that go into being ready for all of that.
This video shows the routine, the food, the recovery, the small details that matter.
It's a bit of who I am away from the pitch, and I hope people enjoy seeing that side.A Morning Fuelled by Coffee and Sourdough
The video begins with Haaland's breakfast routine, and it's not what most footballers would call typical.
The 24-year-old describes coffee as "a superfood... if you do it right," preparing it with raw milk and maple syrup to "protect the caffeine with fat and sugar."
His morning meal includes eggs and freshly delivered sourdough bread, setting the tone for his day of precision and balance.
Body Maintenance and the 'Best Ball Ever'
City's sports therapist Mario Pafundi then arrives at Haaland's home for stretching, light gym work, and muscle maintenance - particularly focusing on the groin and hips, which are crucial to Haaland's explosive power and flexibility.
I need to have good flexibility to score these crazy goals so this is very important.During the massage, Haaland rests his head on "the best ball ever" - the match ball from the 2023 Champions League final when City beat Inter Milan to complete the treble.
Farm-to-Table Footballer
Later, Haaland visits a local farm to source raw milk and prime cuts of meat, including tomahawk and rib-eye steaks.
That evening, despite the Manchester rain, he fires up his outdoor barbecue and shows fans his cooking technique.
I like fatty steaks the most. You need to feel it, you need to touch it, you need to have a good steak crust.Ice Baths, Sauna Sessions, and Food Obsession
Before eating, Haaland endures an ice bath and sauna session, a routine he repeats four to five times a week for recovery and muscle regeneration.
His partner Isabel, who met him when they both played for their hometown club Bryne, laughs:
Oh my god, he eats so much. Everything is about the next meal. What shall we eat, what shall we make?Haaland smiles:
I love food. I live to eat food. No matter what happens in the day, this is the best moment.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Netherlands launches first social media football club founded by TikTok and YouTube stars
- Why Erling Haaland faces jail time in Switzerland
- Someone hacked Fluminense's website to announce Erling Haaland signing
- John Cena stars in bizarre Man City pre-season tour video with Erling Haaland
- Someone made petition to ban Erling Haaland from playing in Premier League
Post a Comment