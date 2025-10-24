Erling Haaland reveals diet, training and recovery secrets in first YouTube video

It's a bit of who I am away from the pitch, and I hope people enjoy seeing that side.

A Morning Fuelled by Coffee and Sourdough

Body Maintenance and the 'Best Ball Ever'

I need to have good flexibility to score these crazy goals so this is very important.

Farm-to-Table Footballer

I like fatty steaks the most. You need to feel it, you need to touch it, you need to have a good steak crust.

Ice Baths, Sauna Sessions, and Food Obsession

Oh my god, he eats so much. Everything is about the next meal. What shall we eat, what shall we make?

I love food. I live to eat food. No matter what happens in the day, this is the best moment.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here