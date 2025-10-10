Ex-Premier League striker reveals health battle after painkillers destroyed kidneys

Photo: AFP

'Who Knows How Much Longer I Have Left'

Who knows how much longer I have left to live. I have to be grateful that I am still alive, even though I am ill and need to take tablets.



Of course, I am furious. I would not want anybody to have to endure what I have been through.

I don't think you can play any form of professional sport without using pain-relief drugs. But had I known that I had kidney problems, I would not have taken those medicines.

Legal Victory Came Too Late

No matter how much money I've received in compensation, it won't bring my health back.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here