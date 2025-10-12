Salford fans break 40-year alcohol ban in Fireball's 'Hottest Seat in Football' stunt

'Football Fans Deserve Fun'

English football's long-standing alcohol ban may have just been cheekily side-stepped - thanks to a 50-metre crane and a couple of Salford City fans.To mark the 40th anniversary of football's alcohol restrictions, two Salford supporters joined social creators Tom Garratt and Tom Nestor for Fireball Whisky's latest campaign, "The Hottest Seat in Football."The fiery stunt saw the group lifted sky-high above Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch their side's League Two clash - all whilst enjoying shots of Fireball Whisky.The liqueur brand, who sponsor Salford City, claim the quartet became the first people in four decades to legally watch an English Football League match whilst drinking alcohol.Lorenzo Farronato, spokesperson for Fireball, said:The four-seater pod was custom-built to resemble a mini rollercoaster, complete with Fireball's flame-breathing dragon mascot and a table lined with shots.The Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol) Act 1985 prohibits supporters from consuming alcohol "in view of the pitch" at professional football matches in England and Wales.Whilst fans can drink freely in concourse areas, the law was introduced during the height of 1980s hooliganism and remains in place across all Football League and Premier League grounds.However, as the Fireball stunt technically took place outside the stadium - 50 metres above it - organisers claim it didn't break any laws.A recentsurvey commissioned by Fireball found that 50 percent of football fans believe it's time to review or scrap the ban, arguing the game has moved on from the violence of the 1980s.Football influencer Garratt, who joined the stunt, said: