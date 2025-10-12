Salford fans break 40-year alcohol ban in Fireball's 'Hottest Seat in Football' stunt
Table of Contents
|Photo: @john_rimington
To mark the 40th anniversary of football's alcohol restrictions, two Salford supporters joined social creators Tom Garratt and Tom Nestor for Fireball Whisky's latest campaign, "The Hottest Seat in Football."
The fiery stunt saw the group lifted sky-high above Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch their side's League Two clash - all whilst enjoying shots of Fireball Whisky.
The liqueur brand, who sponsor Salford City, claim the quartet became the first people in four decades to legally watch an English Football League match whilst drinking alcohol.
'Football Fans Deserve Fun'
Lorenzo Farronato, spokesperson for Fireball, said:
Football fans deserve fun.The four-seater pod was custom-built to resemble a mini rollercoaster, complete with Fireball's flame-breathing dragon mascot and a table lined with shots.
The rules say no alcohol in view of the pitch - so we gave fans a better view alongside the best drink.
The Hottest Seat in Football soared 50 metres high and delivered 90 minutes of pure mischief.
|Photo: @sammyspireite
The Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol) Act 1985 prohibits supporters from consuming alcohol "in view of the pitch" at professional football matches in England and Wales.
Whilst fans can drink freely in concourse areas, the law was introduced during the height of 1980s hooliganism and remains in place across all Football League and Premier League grounds.
However, as the Fireball stunt technically took place outside the stadium - 50 metres above it - organisers claim it didn't break any laws.
A recent OnePoll survey commissioned by Fireball found that 50 percent of football fans believe it's time to review or scrap the ban, arguing the game has moved on from the violence of the 1980s.
'Football Should Feel Fun Again'
Football influencer Garratt, who joined the stunt, said:
The Hottest Seat isn't just a stunt; it's a reminder that football can be fun, inclusive and a bit rebellious.
Fans shouldn't feel like they're just there to watch; they should feel part of something bigger - part of a community, a culture, and a day to remember.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Netherlands launches first social media football club founded by TikTok and YouTube stars
- Argentine club spark outrage for fielding influencer in league match
- Ronaldinho makes surprise appearance at Powerleague in London
- Harry Redknapp comes out of retirement to bring Britain's worst team to victory
- Brazil legend turns out for Essex Sunday League side as super sub
Post a Comment