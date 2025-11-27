Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman stuns Bayern Munich with outrageous solo goal
|Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images
The 15-year-old, who is still weeks away from his 16th birthday, has already been hailed as one of the brightest talents to emerge from Hale End in recent years, and his latest performance only strengthened that status.
Dowman has already made waves at senior level this season, making his Premier League debut in August where he won a penalty in a 5-0 win over Leeds United.
He has since featured in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, becoming the youngest player in Champions League history after coming off the bench against Slavia Prague aged 15 years and 308 days.
But on Wednesday, he returned to youth action, and reminded everyone exactly why Mikel Arteta has fast-tracked him into the first team.
A Goal Maradona Would Have Been Proud OfDowman grabbed two goals against Bayern, but it was his breathtaking second that stole the show.
With Bayern pushing desperately for an equaliser deep into stoppage time, Arsenal broke away and Dowman picked up the ball on the right flank.
What followed was a sequence of individual brilliance.
Dowman shrugged off one challenge, danced into the box, and then performed a spinning turn reminiscent of Diego Maradona to glide past a Bayern defender.
He followed it with a cheeky nutmeg before calmly dinking the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.
The finish drew a loud reaction from the crowd at the Mangata Developments Stadium, as Dowman once again demonstrated why defenders are struggling to contain him.
Earlier this season, he was fouled nine times in one half whilst representing England U19s against Spain.
Kyran Thompson and Ceadach O'Neill also scored in what was Arsenal's first win of the 2025/26 Youth League campaign.
STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND BEHOLD THIS MAX DOWMAN GOAL 😱— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 26, 2025
He's still only 15, making defenders in the (U19) UEFA Youth League look silly. Impossible not to get excited about talent like this 💫pic.twitter.com/itr9u3f3tK
Arteta Facing Selection Decision Ahead of Senior Bayern ClashThe timing of Dowman's appearance for the U19s rules him out of Arsenal's senior Champions League fixture against Bayern later on Wednesday night.
Dowman will hope his Youth League heroics help him earn more first-team minutes as the season unfolds.
Should Arsenal secure early qualification in the Champions League league phase, Arteta may well look to give the prodigious teenager further opportunities against Club Brugge, Inter Milan and FC Kairat.
For now, Dowman continues to deliver highlight-reel moments, and his latest wonder-goal suggests the hype is very real.
