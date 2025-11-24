Age Is Just a Number! 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo nets bicycle kick for Al-Nassr
Table of Contents
|Photo: @AlNassrFC
Ronaldo's moment of magic came deep into stoppage time at Al-Awwal Park, sealing a ninth straight league win for the table-toppers and giving fans a throwback to one of the most iconic goals of his career.
Vintage Ronaldo in RiyadhWith the match already wrapped up, Ronaldo added the exclamation point in the 96th minute, meeting a pinpoint cross from Nawaf Boushal.
Rising highest inside the box, he executed a perfectly timed bicycle kick to notch his 954th career goal - a near-mirror image of the legendary overhead strike he produced for Real Madrid against Juventus in 2018.
It also echoes his acrobatic finish against Poland in the Nations League just last year, proving that even at 40, the Portuguese icon still defies sporting logic.
هـدفٌ عظيم— نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) November 23, 2025
بشعـارٍ عظيم
بحضور عظيم
من لاعبٍ عظيم 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eHhXo4wzCm
Al-Nassr Cruise to Another WinAl-Nassr dominated from the off, taking a deserved two-goal lead before half-time through João Félix and Wesley.
Al-Khaleej briefly threatened a comeback when Murad Al-Hawsawi pulled one back shortly after the restart, but Sadio Mané restored control in the 77th minute before Ronaldo's late stunner put the result beyond doubt.
Top of the Table AgainThe win leaves Al-Nassr four points clear at the summit of the Saudi Pro League.
Rivals Al-Hilal remain unbeaten as well, but Ronaldo's side have set the early pace with a perfect nine wins from nine.
Despite the veteran forward not lifting a trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia in 2023, his form - and moments like this - are keeping Al-Nassr firmly in the title race.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Micky van de Ven scores sensational solo goal in Copenhagen win
- Ángel Di María scores Olimpico goal for Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors
- Son Heung-min scores first MLS goal for LAFC with stunning free-kick
- Francesco Totti, 48, scores screamer from halfway line in friendly match
- Santiago Montiel's insane bicycle kick sparks Puskás Award buzz
Post a Comment