Age Is Just a Number! 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo nets bicycle kick for Al-Nassr

Photo: @AlNassrFC
Cristiano Ronaldo proved yet again that time has no power over his genius as the 40-year-old scored a spectacular overhead kick in Al-Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's moment of magic came deep into stoppage time at Al-Awwal Park, sealing a ninth straight league win for the table-toppers and giving fans a throwback to one of the most iconic goals of his career.

Vintage Ronaldo in Riyadh

With the match already wrapped up, Ronaldo added the exclamation point in the 96th minute, meeting a pinpoint cross from Nawaf Boushal.

Rising highest inside the box, he executed a perfectly timed bicycle kick to notch his 954th career goal - a near-mirror image of the legendary overhead strike he produced for Real Madrid against Juventus in 2018.

It also echoes his acrobatic finish against Poland in the Nations League just last year, proving that even at 40, the Portuguese icon still defies sporting logic.

Al-Nassr Cruise to Another Win

Al-Nassr dominated from the off, taking a deserved two-goal lead before half-time through João Félix and Wesley.

Al-Khaleej briefly threatened a comeback when Murad Al-Hawsawi pulled one back shortly after the restart, but Sadio Mané restored control in the 77th minute before Ronaldo's late stunner put the result beyond doubt.

Top of the Table Again

The win leaves Al-Nassr four points clear at the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

Rivals Al-Hilal remain unbeaten as well, but Ronaldo's side have set the early pace with a perfect nine wins from nine.

Despite the veteran forward not lifting a trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia in 2023, his form - and moments like this - are keeping Al-Nassr firmly in the title race.

