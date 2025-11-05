Micky van de Ven scores sensational solo goal in Copenhagen win
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The Dutch centre-back sprinted the length of the pitch - starting on the edge of his own box - before slotting home a calm finish past goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski to put Spurs 3-0 up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Known for his blistering pace, van de Ven showcased both power and precision as he left four Copenhagen players trailing, refusing to pass and instead going solo to complete a stunning 75-metre run.
'I Saw the Space - and Just Kept Going'
Speaking after the match, the 23-year-old admitted even he was surprised by his moment of magic.
To be honest, I saw the gap in front of me and started dribbling, and I will see if they can catch up.Tottenham manager Thomas Frank joked after the final whistle:
I saw the space more and more. At that moment, I thought, "I'm through now, I'll go for goal now." Then I scored.
It felt like we had Lionel Messi turned into Micky van de Ven, running down from his own goal and all the way to the other end to score a fantastic goal.
A Night to Remember for Spurs
Micky van de Ven’s stunning solo goal vs Copenhagen🤯 #UCL pic.twitter.com/58iheBkVbb— Out Of Context Tottenham (@spursnocontext) November 4, 2025
Spurs' victory saw goals from Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, João Palhinha, and of course, van de Ven's wonder strike.
Johnson opened the scoring before being sent off in the second half following a VAR review for a reckless challenge.
Despite going down to ten men, Tottenham showed resilience, adding three more goals to seal an emphatic European win.
Van de Ven's goal - his sixth of the season - capped off a dominant display and could well be a Puskás Award contender when FIFA's nominations for Goal of the Year open in 2026.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Ángel Di María scores Olimpico goal for Rosario Central vs Boca Juniors
- Son Heung-min scores first MLS goal for LAFC with stunning free-kick
- Francesco Totti, 48, scores screamer from halfway line in friendly match
- Santiago Montiel's insane bicycle kick sparks Puskás Award buzz
- 15-year-old Kai Rooney scores solo stunner for Man Utd academy
Post a Comment