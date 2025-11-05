Micky van de Ven scores sensational solo goal in Copenhagen win

Photo: Getty Images

'I Saw the Space - and Just Kept Going'

To be honest, I saw the gap in front of me and started dribbling, and I will see if they can catch up.



I saw the space more and more. At that moment, I thought, "I'm through now, I'll go for goal now." Then I scored.

It felt like we had Lionel Messi turned into Micky van de Ven, running down from his own goal and all the way to the other end to score a fantastic goal.

Micky van de Ven’s stunning solo goal vs Copenhagen🤯 #UCL pic.twitter.com/58iheBkVbb — Out Of Context Tottenham (@spursnocontext) November 4, 2025

A Night to Remember for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven produced one of the most spectacular goals of the Champions League season as Spurs swept aside FC Copenhagen 4-0 on Tuesday night.The Dutch centre-back sprinted the length of the pitch - starting on the edge of his own box - before slotting home a calm finish past goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski to put Spurs 3-0 up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Known for his blistering pace, van de Ven showcased both power and precision as he left four Copenhagen players trailing, refusing to pass and instead going solo to complete a stunning 75-metre run.Speaking after the match, the 23-year-old admitted even he was surprised by his moment of magic.Tottenham manager Thomas Frank joked after the final whistle:Spurs' victory saw goals from Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, João Palhinha, and of course, van de Ven's wonder strike.Johnson opened the scoring before being sent off in the second half following a VAR review for a reckless challenge.Despite going down to ten men, Tottenham showed resilience, adding three more goals to seal an emphatic European win.Van de Ven's goal - his sixth of the season - capped off a dominant display and could well be a Puskás Award contender when FIFA's nominations for Goal of the Year open in 2026.