Ex-Chelsea star completes Brazilian football after incredible 14-month run
The 39-year-old, who spent the 2014/15 season at Stamford Bridge, took charge of Flamengo in September 2024 as his first senior coaching role.
Since then, he has turned the club into a silverware machine, lifting five trophies and delivering the most successful season in Flamengo's illustrious history.
Flamengo Seal Historic DoubleOn Wednesday night, Luís added the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A title to the Copa Libertadores crown Flamengo secured last weekend.
A 1-0 win over Palmeiras kicked off their trophy-packed week, before another 1-0 victory against Ceará sealed the league title.
It marks Flamengo's ninth Brazilian championship, and their latest achievements place them among the greats.
They have become only the fifth team in history to complete the Série A and Copa Libertadores double.
Speaking after the title win, an emotional Luís praised his squad:
In a few years, they will realise what they have achieved. They are eternal!
A Full Trophy Set in Record TimeFlamengo's extraordinary campaign includes triumphs across every major competition:
- Copa do Brasil (2024) - Luís' first trophy, won shortly after his appointment
- Supercopa do Brasil (2025)
- Campeonato Carioca (2025)
- Copa Libertadores (2025)
- Brasileiro Série A (2025)
With this clean sweep, Luís has effectively "completed" Brazilian football - an achievement coaches often spend decades chasing.
More Silverware Still PossibleIncredibly, Flamengo's season may not be finished yet.
They have the chance to lift a sixth trophy as they prepare to face Cruz Azul on 10 December in the Intercontinental Cup play-off.
A win would set up a semi-final meeting with Egyptian side Pyramids, with the final potentially pitting them against Paris Saint-Germain, last season's Champions League winners.
Star-Studded Squad Driving SuccessFlamengo's run has been boosted by several familiar Premier League names, including Jorginho, Danilo, Emerson Royal, and Saúl Ñíguez, all of whom have played key roles under Luís.
In little more than a year, Luís has transformed from first-time coach to history-making tactician, and Flamengo's remarkable journey under him may still have another chapter to write.
