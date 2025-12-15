Cars set on fire in fan violence before Genoa vs Inter match

Riot Police Deployed After Fan Violence

Disturbing scenes unfolded outside the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday evening ahead of Genoa vs Inter Milan, as rival supporters clashed violently, police were forced to intervene and several vehicles were set on fire.The Serie A fixture kicked off as scheduled at 6pm local time, but the build-up was marred by serious disorder around the Marassi area more than an hour before kick-off.According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia, a group of Genoa ultras targeted Inter supporters who were gathering near the away end, throwing objects including fireworks, firecrackers and smoke bombs.Inter fans allegedly attempted to force their way through barriers separating the two sets of supporters, prompting a swift response from riot police, who deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds.Footage circulating on social media showed police vans lining the streets as flames engulfed vehicles nearby.Local reports confirm that at least three cars, a van, motorbikes, a scooter and multiple rubbish containers were set alight during the chaos.Once order was restored, the aftermath left several vehicles and bins burned to a shell.Italian media report that two people were injured during the clashes.Despite the severity of the scenes, authorities managed to regain control in time for the match to proceed without delay.The situation was declared under control shortly before the teams took to the pitch.When football finally took centre stage, thewasted little time asserting themselves.Defender Yann Aurel Bisseck opened the scoring after just six minutes, giving the visitors an early lead.Lautaro Martínez doubled Inter's advantage later in the first half to send them into the break 2-0 ahead.Genoa pulled one back midway through the second half through Vitinha, but Inter held firm to secure the win.The victory sees Inter move back to the top of Serie A, sitting one point clear of AC Milan after 15 matches as they continue their pursuit of a 21st league title.Genoa, meanwhile, remain in 16th place, just two points above the relegation zone, with pressure continuing to mount both on and off the pitch.The frightening scenes outside Marassi are now likely to prompt further investigation and potential sanctions, as Italian football once again grapples with the issue of supporter violence overshadowing the game itself.