Leicester's Abdul Fatawu scores incredible 65-yard goal from own half vs Ipswich
|Photo: @LCFC
With promotion-chasing Ipswich in town, Leicester were expecting a difficult afternoon.
Instead, they produced a dominant display that set the tone early and was capped by a moment of individual brilliance that could already be a Puskás Award contender.
Foxes Take Control EarlyLeicester opened the scoring inside eight minutes when Bobby De Cordova-Reid found the net to give the hosts a deserved early lead.
But it was Fatawu who stole the headlines just before half-time with a goal that brought the King Power to its feet.
After a sloppy Ipswich pass gifted possession, Fatawu reacted sharply, nipping in to take control of the ball deep in his own half.
He then surged past two Ipswich players before spotting goalkeeper Christian Walton well off his line.
What followed was pure audacity.
From just beyond the halfway line, Fatawu launched a perfectly weighted lob that sailed over Walton's head and bounced into the roof of the net.
The strike was later measured at an astonishing 65.2 yards.
A Puskás Award contender from Abdul 🧨 pic.twitter.com/4hXGReM7Mn— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 13, 2025
A Season to Remember for FatawuThe Ghana international is enjoying a standout campaign for Leicester, with his wonder goal taking his tally to four goals and six assists for the season.
Remarkably, he has started every Championship game so far.
Fatawu joined Leicester from Sporting Lisbon on loan in 2023 before completing a permanent move last summer in a deal worth £17 million.
Leicester See Off Ipswich to Claim Vital WinLeicester continued their strong performance after the break, adding a third goal shortly into the second half through Jordan Ayew to make it 3-0.
Ipswich briefly threatened a comeback when Jens Cajuste pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining, but the Foxes stayed composed and comfortably saw out the game.
The victory earned Martí Cifuentes' side three crucial points in their push for promotion.
Leicester now sit just three points outside the Championship play-off places, with momentum firmly on their side.
If they continue to produce moments like Fatawu's extraordinary strike, few would bet against the Foxes being firmly in the promotion conversation come the business end of the season.
