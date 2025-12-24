Roberto Martínez explains why Cristiano Ronaldo still undisputed Portugal starter
Ronaldo, who turns 41 in February, continues to captain the Seleção and is expected to play a prominent role at the 2026 World Cup next summer.
And according to Martínez, age has not diminished the veteran striker's importance to Portugal's plans.
Speaking to Marca, the former Everton manager revealed that Portugal's coaching staff assess Ronaldo using what he described as "three pillars" - a framework that continues to justify his selection.
The 'Three Pillars' Behind Ronaldo's SelectionWhen asked why Ronaldo is still a guaranteed starter, Martínez said:
Attitude. There are three pillars that we constantly analyze: talent, experience, and the attitude he can bring to the Seleção.Martínez also pointed to Ronaldo's output on the pitch, adding:
That maximum demand he places on himself to be present and help is what allows the captain of the national team to always be on the roster. That hunger to be the best is contagious.
25 goals in 30 games playing as a striker shows that what he does on the field contributes a lot to the national team.Ronaldo was one of Portugal's standout performers in World Cup qualifying, scoring five goals in five appearances as the team topped their group, winning four of six matches.
He missed the final qualifier through suspension after being sent off in a 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.
Initially expected to miss matches at the World Cup itself, Ronaldo will now be available for Portugal's Group K opener after FIFA opted to suspend two games of his three-match ban.
Martínez: Consistency Is KeyMartínez, who took charge of Portugal in January 2023 after succeeding Fernando Santos, believes consistency is vital at international level.
At the national team level, you have three days to prepare for a match.As a result, Martínez has consistently leaned on experienced figures such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Rúben Neves and Ronaldo, whilst gradually integrating emerging talents including Vitinha, João Neves, Chico Conceição, Pedro Neto and Renato Veiga.
It doesn't make sense to change all 23 players in each squad because you lose the core concepts.
Youth football in Portugal is incredible and serves as an example for other countries.
With 11 million inhabitants, it manages to produce 3-4 top-level players every year.
World Cup Ambitions and Ronaldo's Final ChapterPortugal will begin preparations for the 2026 World Cup with friendly matches against Mexico and the United States next March.
They will then open their tournament against one of New Caledonia, Jamaica or DR Congo, before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia in the group stage.
Portugal have never won the World Cup, with their best finish a third place in 1966, but belief is growing that this generation can challenge for the trophy.
Ronaldo has already indicated that 2026 will be his final World Cup, potentially closing the curtain on an extraordinary international career.
1,000 Goals? Martínez Says It's Not the FocusRonaldo is currently just 45 goals short of 1,000 career goals, having already scored 955.
However, Martínez insists the milestone is not driving the forward.
I don't think it's a goal.Ronaldo's two-year contract extension at Al-Nassr, keeping him playing until at least 2027, has fuelled speculation that he could continue even longer - perhaps long enough to share a pitch with his son, Cristiano Jr.
He's at a very good point in his career. And he's achieved it because he lives in the moment.
When he talks about his goals, he avoids long-term thinking: reaching 1,000 games, playing a certain number of matches.
His secret is being the best he can be today and enjoying each day. So, the number will be a consequence of the day he decides to retire.
Tactical Evolution Still Key to Ronaldo's ValueMartínez believes Ronaldo's improved goal return under his management is down to a tactical shift.
We're talking about a player who started out as a very skillful winger and is now more of a target man inside the box.Despite debate among fans - particularly after Portugal thrashed Armenia 9-1 without Ronaldo following his suspension - Martínez has been unwavering in his support.
We definitely see it: Cristiano influences the opposition. When he's on the field, another space opens up because there are two players who will be focused on marking him.
As Portugal chase a first World Cup triumph, Ronaldo's influence, leadership and relentless standards remain central to Martínez's vision - proving that, even at 40, the captain is far from finished.
