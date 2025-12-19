Morocco win Arab Cup final after stunning goal from inside own half

Tannane's Incredible Long-Range Strike Stuns Jordan

OUT OF THIS WORLD 🌍



🇲🇦 Oussama Tannane scores a truly incredible opening goal in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ final 🔥#FIFArabCup #Morocco pic.twitter.com/MIW84y1Tnd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 18, 2025

Jordan Fight Back Before Morocco's Late Heroics

Historic Triumph for Morocco, Milestone Run for Jordan

Morocco kickstarted a breathtaking FIFA Arab Cup final in extraordinary fashion, scoring from inside their own half just four minutes into a dramatic showdown against Jordan.The Atlas Lions went on to claim a 3-2 extra-time victory at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, securing the second Arab Cup title in their history, and their first since 2012.Whilst the final featured a penalty, a late equaliser and an extra-time winner, it was the astonishing opening goal that stole the headlines.Morocco's opener came courtesy of Oussama Tannane, who produced a moment of sheer brilliance to lob Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila from inside his own half.Jordan had surrendered possession deep in Moroccan territory before the ball was worked forward.A clever backheel then released Tannane near the centre circle.After taking a touch to steady himself, the winger unleashed a left-footed strike that sailed over Abulaila and into the net.The goalkeeper desperately scrambled back but was unable to prevent the goal, and suffered an injury in the process, colliding head-first with the goalpost as he attempted to recover.Abulaila was left clutching his face and received medical treatment, though he managed to complete the match.The remarkable strike was Tannane's third international goal and instantly set the tone for a final that would be packed with drama.Jordan responded impressively after the break and briefly turned the match on its head.Ali Olwan scored twice, including a penalty, to give his side a shock lead and raise hopes of a historic first Arab Cup triumph.However, Morocco refused to be denied.With just two minutes of normal time remaining, Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah struck an 88th-minute equaliser to force extra-time.Hamed Allah then delivered the decisive moment in the additional 30 minutes, scoring his second goal of the night to complete Morocco's comeback and secure the trophy.The victory marks Morocco's second Arab Cup success, ending a 12-year wait since their last triumph.For Jordan, despite the heartbreak, the tournament represented a major milestone, with the nation reaching the final for the first time.Jordan will now turn their attention to their first-ever World Cup appearance next summer, having already made history on the international stage.This year's competition was just the second Arab Cup since its revival in 2021, following a nine-year hiatus.Open to members of the Union of Arab Football Associations, the tournament is now officially organised and affiliated with FIFA, further elevating its status on the global football calendar.