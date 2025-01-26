AC Milan boss and captain fight at full-time of Parma win

There was a bizarre incident occurred after the final whistle of AC Milan's 3-2 comeback victory over Parma at San Siro on Sunday afternoon.Milan fell behind twice to relegation-threatened Parma, and had been trailing 2-1 in the 91st minute, but fought back to record an important 3-2 win by the end.Though thehad just pulled off a remarkable comeback win, there were heated discussions on the pitch at full-time.During the celebrations on the pitch, Milan captain Davide Calabria said something that infuriated his coach Sergio Conceição.The pair mouthed off to each other before being pulled apart by teammates.

Honestly, these are things that happen on the field; a misunderstanding between the two of us, we cared a lot about this match.



The adrenaline was pretty high, and we cleared things up - we just didn't understand something between us. We sorted it out; it won't be the first or last time something like this happens. It's common in football.



I also apologise because it's not a nice thing. The most important thing is the team and turning the match around.

Sometimes with the adrenaline that comes during games, you have to live with passion in this sport, I think it's a good thing. It's fine with me because it was an in-game situation.



As it is with your kids; If they're behaving badly, you have to act on it. I am direct, they know that we are creating a bond and the spirit showed by the end.

