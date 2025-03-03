Como and Cesc Fàbregas tipped for bright future

This is a great team that is working to complete itself, I am convinced that Como will in future be like Parma were in the 1990s.



I told Fabregas he will have a great career as a coach, just like his career as a player.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Cesc Fàbregas is making a strong impression with the work he is doing with Como, and Claudio Ranieri believes the former midfielder and his side will have a great future.Fàbregas has made an impressive start to his managerial career with Serie A newcomers Como, who are also backed by an ambitious board and set of owners.The newly-promoted side currently sit in 13th place in the Serie A table, but have already earned a reputation as one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the division.They have also pulled off a string of giant killings this season, defeating Atalanta as well as back-to-back victories over Fiorentina and Napoli.Como's performances have earned Fàbregas widespread praise, including from AS Roma coach Ranieri.Speaking to, the soon-to-bedirector said: